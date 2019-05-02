An Unarmed Teen Was Running Around Naked In An Oklahoma Neighborhood. Then Police Shot And Killed Him.

Edmond police fatally shot Isaiah Lewis, a 17-year-old black high school student, after he broke into a house while running around naked in a neighborhood.

Police in Oklahoma shot and killed an unarmed black 17-year-old high school student who was running around naked in his neighborhood on Monday. Authorities began searching for Isaiah Lewis in the town of Edmond after receiving a 911 call from a woman who said two girls had run up to her house to ask for help after one of them had been allegedly assaulted by the teen. "Two girls, two white ladies," the 911 caller said. "I guess the boyfriend is beating up on one of them." One of the girls then told the 911 dispatcher that her boyfriend had “flipped out” and had been acting weird since arriving at her house. “I have no idea what’s going on,” she told the dispatcher. An eyewitness also called 911 to report seeing a black male take off his shirt and pants and run down the street "with nothing on but light socks." “He’s running nude down the road,” the eyewitness reported before following Lewis into a wooded area in the neighborhood, according to the 911 call provided to BuzzFeed News.

Several witnesses saw Lewis running naked and hiding in various locations in the neighborhood, police said. Edmond police officers who were searching the area spotted the teen jumping fences and running naked through a backyard. Sergeant Milo Box and Officer Denton Scherman were in an unmarked police vehicle when they reported seeing Lewis break into an occupied house, about an hour after the first 911 call. Authorities allege that both officers were “violently assaulted” after they followed Lewis into the house. The officers then deployed a taser on Lewis “multiple times without effect,” police said. At least one officer then fired his handgun multiple times, striking Lewis. The officers began first aid on the teen before he was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The “injured officers” received first aid and one of them was taken to the hospital for a “head injury,” police said. The officer was treated and released on Monday evening.

Ken Miller / AP Lewis was shot dead by police after he broke into this house.