A Human Effigy Was Found Hanging In A Park A Day After Nooses Were Discovered

A human effigy was found hanging from a tree in Oakland, California, on Thursday morning — one day after nooses were discovered hanging from other vegetation nearby.

Oakland police said in a statement provided to BuzzFeed News that a community member called authorities around 8:20 a.m. local time to report a “fake body hanging from a noose” that they had removed from a tree next to Lake Merritt.



Officer Johnna Watson, a police public information officer, said they found “material stuffed in the shape of a human body with a rope tied around the torso and neck, laying on the ground next to a tree with an American flag lying next to it.”

The incident comes one day after Oakland authorities announced they had discovered nooses at the same lake.

Marcia Quiñones, a 48-year-old Oakland resident, was on her daily morning walk at Lake Merritt a little before 9 a.m. on Thursday when she came across officers inspecting the effigy.

Quiñones, a Latina resident of the area for more than 20 years, told BuzzFeed News she interpreted the effigy and nooses as a "message" to the neighborhood's Black and brown community.

"It seems like it’s not a coincidence that on the heels of the murders of George Floyd and others ... we see symbols like this," she said.