No Prison For "Entitled" College Student Who Raped Intoxicated Woman

Austin James Wilkerson, a former University of Colorado student, had been facing 4 to 12 years in prison for sexual assault of a helpless victim and unlawful sexual contact. But district judge Patrick Butler instead sentenced him to 20 years to life on probation and two years on a work-release program, which would allow him to leave jail during the day to attend school or work, the Daily Camera first reported.



Under Colorado law, sex offenses are subject to "indeterminate sentencing," which refers to sentences that have a minimum range in jail or prison, but no release date. Defendants usually have to complete portions of sex-offender treatment in prison before being eligible for release.



"I've struggled, to be quite frank, with the idea of, 'Do I put him in prison?'" Butler said in court, the Daily Camera reported. Butler added that he had discussed what kind of treatment Wilkerson would receive with people in the prison system.

"I don't know that there is any great result for anybody," Butler said. "Mr. Wilkerson deserves to be punished, but I think we all need to find out whether he truly can or cannot be rehabilitated."



The victim had asked Butler to send Wilkerson to prison.



"Have as much mercy for the rapist as he did for me that night," she told the judge at the hearing.

Caryn Datz, the deputy district attorney, told BuzzFeed News Thursday that while she respected the judge's role, she was "disappointed" with the sentence.

"We felt we had very valid reasons for asking a prison sentence in this case," she said.

Deputy District Attorney Lisa Saccomano also described Wilkerson as being "entitled."

"He felt entitled to rape her, he felt entitled to get away with it, and he felt entitled to lie on the stand about it," she told BuzzFeed News.



Saccomano said the judge agreed with the prosecution's use of the word "entitled" to describe Wilkerson during their sentencing argument.

On March 15, 2014, Wilkerson told his friends he was going to take care of the victim after she had too much to drink while celebrating St. Patrick's Day, prosecutors said. Instead, he "isolated and raped the half-conscious victim," according to a sentencing memorandum submitted by prosecutors.



Wilkerson also admitted that he "wasn't getting much of a response" from the victim as he penetrated her, according to prosecutors. He then masturbated until he ejaculated on her stomach. He also sent a message to the victim's friend who thanked him for caring for the victim.



During a university investigation, Wilkerson said he made repeated advances on the victim and that he felt "pissed off" and called her a "fucking bitch" when she rebuffed him each time, according to court documents.



However, during trial he testified that the victim was not drunk and that she engaged with him "passionately" and made "pleasure sounds."



