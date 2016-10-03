New York Attorney General Demands Trump Foundation Stop Soliciting Donations

BuzzFeed News

The notice said the Trump foundation violated laws by not registering with the Charities Bureau.

Posted on October 3, 2016

The New York Attorney General sent a cease and desist notice to the Trump Foundation Friday demanding it not solicit donations because it had not registered with the Charities Bureau.

The notice stated that the Trump Foundation "is in violation of section 172 of Article 7-A New York's Executive Law, which requires charitable organizations that solicit contributions in New York State to register with the Charities Bureau and to provide annual financial reports and annual audited financial statements.”

Despite failing to register, the Trump Foundation "solicited contributions in New York State earlier this year, in violation of New York law," a press release from the AG's office said.

The notice directed the Foundation to “immediately cease soliciting contributions or engaging in other fundraising activities in New York.”

The notice said that failure to immediately stop soliciting donations and provide financial reports "shall be deemed to be a continuing fraud upon the people of the state of New York."

In a statement, the Trump campaign said they were concerned about the "political motives" behind Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's investigation.

Here's the notice.

Download PDF
