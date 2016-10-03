New York Attorney General Demands Trump Foundation Stop Soliciting Donations

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

The notice stated that the Trump Foundation "is in violation of section 172 of Article 7-A New York's Executive Law, which requires charitable organizations that solicit contributions in New York State to register with the Charities Bureau and to provide annual financial reports and annual audited financial statements.”

Despite failing to register, the Trump Foundation "solicited contributions in New York State earlier this year, in violation of New York law," a press release from the AG's office said.

The notice directed the Foundation to “immediately cease soliciting contributions or engaging in other fundraising activities in New York.”

The notice said that failure to immediately stop soliciting donations and provide financial reports "shall be deemed to be a continuing fraud upon the people of the state of New York."