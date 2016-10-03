New York Attorney General Demands Trump Foundation Stop Soliciting Donations
The notice said the Trump foundation violated laws by not registering with the Charities Bureau.
The New York Attorney General sent a cease and desist notice to the Trump Foundation Friday demanding it not solicit donations because it had not registered with the Charities Bureau.
In a statement, the Trump campaign said they were concerned about the "political motives" behind Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's investigation.
Here's the notice.
