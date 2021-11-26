A New Coronavirus "Variant Of Concern" Has Prompted The US And Other Countries To Impose Travel Restrictions

People line up to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Nov. 26, 2021.

A new, potentially more transmissible coronavirus variant, first reported by South Africa, has prompted countries across the globe, including the US, to impose travel restrictions on at least six African nations.

The World Health Organization on Friday classified the B.1.1.529 variant as a "variant of concern," citing its large number of mutations which could lead to potentially high transmissibility and an increased risk of reinfection.

WHO, which named the new variant "Omicron," said it was first reported by South Africa on Wednesday after infections in the country sharply rose in recent weeks, a trend that coincided with the discovery of the new variant.

The US on Friday announced that it was restricting travel from South Africa and seven other countries, including Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, and Malawi starting on Monday.

"The policy was implemented out of an abundance of caution in light of a new COVID-19 variant circulating in Southern Africa," senior administration officials said, adding that scientists and public health officials were working quickly to learn more about the variant. The travel ban does not apply to US citizens and lawful permanent residents.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, told CNN Friday that while the virus seems to be spreading "in a reasonably rapid rate, there is currently “no indication” that the variant is in the US right now.

Fauci said that there was a lot about the new strain that was still unknown and that the country's scientists were working closely their South African counterparts to understand more about the variant.

He said that the variant’s mutations "are raising some concern, particularly with regard to possibly transmissibility increase, and possibly evasion of immune response,” but added that "we don't know that for sure right now."

"Right now you're talking about sort of like a red flag that this might be an issue -- but we don't know," Fauci told CNN.



In a statement, President Joe Biden said the travel restrictions were implemented as a "precautionary measure until we have more information" and urged Americans to get vaccinated and boosted.

Biden emphasized on the importance of global vaccinations in light of the new variant and called on countries to to waive intellectual property protections for COVID vaccines so they can be manufactured globally.

"The United States has already donated more vaccines to other countries than every other country combined," Biden said. "It is time for other countries to match America’s speed and generosity."

In a statement, WHO said that the variant "has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning."



The organization said that the "number of cases of this variant appears to be increasing in almost all provinces in South Africa."

Only dozens of cases of the new variant have been identified primarily in South Africa, Belgium, Botswana, Hong Kong, and Israel, CNN reported.

Fears over the strain's potentially high transmissibility led a slew of countries, including the UK, Italy, Austria, France, Japan, Singapore, Malta, Malyasia, Morocco, the Philippines, the Netherlands, Dubai, and Jordan to announce their own travel restrictions to the African nations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.





