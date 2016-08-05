Neighbor Arrested For Allegedly Burning Down Home Of Town's Only Black Firefighter

Matthew Jurado, a former firefighter who lived directly across the street from Walker, was arrested Thursday, for setting fire to Walker's home, North Tonawanda police Capt. Thomas Krantz said at a news conference.

Jurado, who police said knew Walker personally, was charged with arson in the second degree.

Jurado, 39, admitted to police that he started the fire but did not admit to writing the racist letter, Krantz said. Jurado told police that another firefighter wrote the racist letter, but police said they are still looking at the possibility that Jurado wrote it himself.

The letter said, "N****** are not allowed to be firefighters. No one wants you in this city. You have until the end of the week to resign your position or you will regret it...N*****."

Jurado told police that the arson was not "race-related, but rather he was upset with the fire department" because he had been removed from the department in July for not meeting "necessary training requirements," officials said.

Police described Jurado as Walker's "friend or acquaintance" and the two had taken some training courses together.