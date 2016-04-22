Record Number Of Nations Sign Historic Paris Agreement On Climate Change

"You are the last, best hope of Earth," Leonardo DiCaprio told world leaders on Friday.

A total of 175 nations signed #ParisAgreement today. No doubt on the political will. Now vision needs to be made reality.

A record number of countries — a total of 175 — signed the agreement that was convened at the COP21 climate summit in Paris in December.

It's official! The #ParisAgreement is now open for signatures.

The agreement was hailed by the UN as a landmark given that it set a single-day record for number of nations signing on.

The number of signatories surpassed the previous record of 119 signatures for an opening day signing of an international agreement set in 1982 by the Law of the Sea in Montego Bay, according to the UN.

The main aim of the agreement is to keep the global temperature rise below 2 degrees Celsius and to limit the temperature increase even further to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

"The 1.5-degree Celsius limit is a significantly safer defense line against the worst impacts of a changing climate," the UN stated.