Merriam-Webster's Word Of The Year "Surreal" Had The Biggest Spike After Trump's Win

The dictionary's criteria in determining the word of the year is that the word must show a high volume of lookups and a significant year-over-year increase on the dictionary's website.

“Spikes of interest in a word are usually triggered by a single event, so what’s truly remarkable this year about surreal is that so many different stories led people to look it up,” Peter Sokolowski, Editor at Large for Merriam-Webster, said in a statement. “Historically, surreal has been one of the words most searched after tragedy, most notably in the days following 9/11, but it was associated with a wide variety of stories this year.”