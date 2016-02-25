BuzzFeed News

Facebook Employees Replaced "Black Lives Matter" With "All Lives Matter" On Office Wall

CEO Mark Zuckerberg said "several recent instances" of employees crossing out "Black Lives Matter" on Facebook's walls were being investigated.

By Tasneem Nashrulla and Alex Kantrowitz

Last updated on February 25, 2016, at 2:48 p.m. ET

Posted on February 25, 2016, at 2:41 p.m. ET

Mark Zuckerberg reprimanded Facebook employees for crossing off "Black Lives Matter" slogans and replacing them with "All Lives Matter" on a company building, according to an internal memo.

The memo — first reported by Gizmodo and confirmed by BuzzFeed News — was posted to a private company page. "There have been several recent instances of people crossing out 'black lives matter' and writing 'all lives matter' on the walls at MPK," it read.

MPK refers to Facebook's building in Menlo Park, California.

"We’ve never had rules around what people can write on our walls — we expect everybody to treat each other with respect," Zuckerberg wrote, calling the incidents "disrespectful" and "malicious."

Here's the memo:

gizmodo.com
