BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Guy Feeding Another Guy A Chip Behind Donald Trump Is A Thing Of Beauty

politics

This Guy Feeding Another Guy A Chip Behind Donald Trump Is A Thing Of Beauty

"Makes Snacks Great Again."

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Headshot of Tasneem Nashrulla

Tasneem Nashrulla

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 8, 2016, at 11:58 a.m. ET

On Saturday, Donald Trump held a rally in Orlando.

There was the usual talk of waterboarding, &quot;nasty Little Marco,&quot; and &quot;lying Ted Cruz.&quot; A man dressed up as Trump&#x27;s wall with Mexico and a whole bunch of protesters were whisked away. Standard.
Brynn Anderson / AP

There was the usual talk of waterboarding, "nasty Little Marco," and "lying Ted Cruz." A man dressed up as Trump's wall with Mexico and a whole bunch of protesters were whisked away. Standard.

And then this happened: A guy lovingly fed another guy a chip right behind Trump.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
youtube.com

Look at the ease at which he sidles the chip into his waiting mouth.

youtube.com

It was beautiful to watch.

Donald Trump upstaged by two guys and a potato chip
Yair Rosenberg @Yair_Rosenberg

Donald Trump upstaged by two guys and a potato chip

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Some people had questions about this.

what....is happening here
Allison Kilkenny @allisonkilkenny

what....is happening here

Reply Retweet Favorite

Fan fiction was written.

@allisonkilkenny I'm imagining them as stone cold operatives about to assassinate Trump- who are also adorably in love
Molly Crabapple @mollycrabapple

@allisonkilkenny I'm imagining them as stone cold operatives about to assassinate Trump- who are also adorably in love

Reply Retweet Favorite

Glorious puns were made.

That'll surely cause a dip in his approval. RT @Yair_Rosenberg: Donald Trump upstaged by two guys and a potato chip
Mark Ramos @MRMark5

That'll surely cause a dip in his approval. RT @Yair_Rosenberg: Donald Trump upstaged by two guys and a potato chip

Reply Retweet Favorite

The jokes were...crisp.

@allisonkilkenny Cheez-it communion at the church of trump.
Curtis Perry @c_perry

@allisonkilkenny Cheez-it communion at the church of trump.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

These two men ignited political...flavor.

@allisonkilkenny @Nero Make Snacks Great Again
James Leer @LeerPopper

@allisonkilkenny @Nero Make Snacks Great Again

Reply Retweet Favorite

They even took selfies together.

youtube.com

Nacho average Trump bros.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
youtube.com

Here's the full video:

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Chip feeding begins at 9:03.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT