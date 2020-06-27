A California Man Said 28 Members Of His Family Tested Positive For The Coronavirus

BuzzFeed News has reporters around the world bringing you trustworthy stories about the impact of the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member .

Richard Garay will never forget the last words he said to his father, Vidal Garay Garcia, when the two of them were quarantined together in a room at their South Los Angeles home after they both contracted the coronavirus.

That morning in early June, Garay woke up struggling to breathe and thought he was going to die of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, he told BuzzFeed News on Saturday.

His father, who was battling COVID-19 along with an underlying health condition, summoned the energy to sit up and ask Garay in Spanish, "Son, are you OK?"

"Dad, I don't think I'm gonna make it," Garay recalled telling his father before being hospitalized.

That was the last time Garay spoke to his father before Vidal Garay died of complications from COVID-19 on June 20, a day before Father's Day. He had just turned 60 in May.

The coronavirus not only led to his father's death, but also infected "approximately 28 members" of Garay's family, including his mother, his wife, and their two young children, he said. Most of them have recovered or are recovering from the virus, including himself.

The 27-year-old is now warning people to take the coronavirus seriously.

"My dad was my best friend," Garay said. "I don't want my father's death to be in vain. I don't want people to experience the heartbreak we're going through."

Garay said that he wanted people to understand that wearing proper protective gear can save lives and urged others not to get comfortable and let their guard down during the pandemic.

"Nobody likes to wear a mask. I don't like to wear a mask because I feel like I can't breathe," Garay said. "But if it's going to save the life of somebody, I'm going to wear the damn mask."