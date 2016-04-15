BuzzFeed News

People Thought Llamas Were On The Loose Again And Life Was Perfect Until It Wasn't

Sorry internet, there are no escaped llamas today.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Tasneem Nashrulla

Posted on April 15, 2016, at 11:52 a.m. ET

February 26, 2015, is ingrained in the popular conscience as the day that two llamas led authorities on a chase through the streets of Sun City, Arizona — and in turn made a nation fall in love.

And on April 15, 2016, it seemed like America had been blessed again. A local NBC affiliate reported that two llamas, including a baby llama, were on the run in Midlothian, Virginia.

And all hell broke loose.

🚨It’s happening again.🚨https://t.co/3bNU3Gdnra
Twitter Moments @TwitterMoments

🚨It’s happening again.🚨https://t.co/3bNU3Gdnra

People lost their goddamn minds.

Llama llama llama llama RT @NBC12: 2 llamas on the loose in Chesterfield https://t.co/ssrdVnGtTF #LllamaDrama
Wade Neely @WadeNeely

Llama llama llama llama RT @NBC12: 2 llamas on the loose in Chesterfield https://t.co/ssrdVnGtTF #LllamaDrama

They demanded a live stream of the llamas running towards freedom.

IF THERE ARE LLAMAS ON THE LOOSE AND THERE'S NO LIVE STREAM, WHY AM I EVEN ALIVE?
Alexis Kleinman @alexiskleinman

IF THERE ARE LLAMAS ON THE LOOSE AND THERE'S NO LIVE STREAM, WHY AM I EVEN ALIVE?

live helicopter feed or it didn’t happen https://t.co/9pefyAlP1x
alyssa bereznak @alyssabereznak

live helicopter feed or it didn’t happen https://t.co/9pefyAlP1x

Llamas > Municipal Budget

bad allocation of livestreaming resources tbh https://t.co/IlFzZxMr8o
Marissa Cetin @marissacetin

bad allocation of livestreaming resources tbh https://t.co/IlFzZxMr8o

Calls went out for Chesterfield residents to live stream those llamas.

You live in Chesterfield. You have Periscope. Find the llamas. This is your moment. https://t.co/9m46SSLP6L
Jeff Lillibridge @DigitaLilli

You live in Chesterfield. You have Periscope. Find the llamas. This is your moment. https://t.co/9m46SSLP6L

People were getting desperate.

Every minute that goes by is another minute that Im not seeing the llamas on the loose https://t.co/XonCJhWOc2
Amanda Lasky @AmandaWeindel

Every minute that goes by is another minute that Im not seeing the llamas on the loose https://t.co/XonCJhWOc2

Some even blamed the llamas for bad timing.

I wish these llamas had been more considerate and escaped when a live stream was up and running. https://t.co/0q4pkbVkcJ
Andrew Gruttadaro @andrewgrutt

I wish these llamas had been more considerate and escaped when a live stream was up and running. https://t.co/0q4pkbVkcJ

Others cheered them on.

I will never cheer for a Marvel or DC superhero the way I do for llamas racing for freedom.
Anne T. Donahue @annetdonahue

I will never cheer for a Marvel or DC superhero the way I do for llamas racing for freedom.

It had been a week of animals escaping from the clutches of mankind.

First the octopus slipping through a pipe into the ocean, then the angry chimp on the electric pole, now more llamas https://t.co/HbjQJLshDR
Caro @socarolinesays

First the octopus slipping through a pipe into the ocean, then the angry chimp on the electric pole, now more llamas https://t.co/HbjQJLshDR

People fondly remembered the Great Llama Escape of 2015.

Are llamas professional escape artists, and didn't this happen almost exactly a year ago?! #FreeTheLlamas https://t.co/YfqfaRkxhY
Jake Cox @GOPJake

Are llamas professional escape artists, and didn't this happen almost exactly a year ago?! #FreeTheLlamas https://t.co/YfqfaRkxhY

The world is trying to keep llamas down, but they ain't about that life https://t.co/2d5CxMAG8m
Ouzy Mariko @ouzym

The world is trying to keep llamas down, but they ain't about that life https://t.co/2d5CxMAG8m

People were really rooting for them.

I am 1000% more into criminal llamas than Jared Leto's Joker
Marc Snetiker @MarcSnetiker

I am 1000% more into criminal llamas than Jared Leto's Joker

BUT IT WAS ALL A LIE.

"We are not actively searching for any llamas," Chesterfield police told BuzzFeed News.

Police said they received a call at 9:30 a.m. local time about a "possible sighting" of two llamas on the loose. When police responded, "we did not find anything," a spokeswoman said. "The call was closed."

People were devastated.

WHAT NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO 😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/QIyzBHCQNY
Missysaurus Rex @missykaybm

WHAT NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO 😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/QIyzBHCQNY

Thought Friday Twitter was about to get going but no. https://t.co/OYKeIpl3bL
NickBaumann @NickBaumann

Thought Friday Twitter was about to get going but no. https://t.co/OYKeIpl3bL

SO CLOSE.

We were so close to establishing an annual tradition... https://t.co/E2RusBpVGP
Izzy Galvez @iglvzx

We were so close to establishing an annual tradition... https://t.co/E2RusBpVGP

