People Thought Llamas Were On The Loose Again And Life Was Perfect Until It Wasn't

Sorry internet, there are no escaped llamas today.

IF THERE ARE LLAMAS ON THE LOOSE AND THERE'S NO LIVE STREAM, WHY AM I EVEN ALIVE?

They demanded a live stream of the llamas running towards freedom.

You live in Chesterfield. You have Periscope. Find the llamas. This is your moment. https://t.co/9m46SSLP6L

Calls went out for Chesterfield residents to live stream those llamas.

Every minute that goes by is another minute that Im not seeing the llamas on the loose https://t.co/XonCJhWOc2

I wish these llamas had been more considerate and escaped when a live stream was up and running. https://t.co/0q4pkbVkcJ

Some even blamed the llamas for bad timing.

I will never cheer for a Marvel or DC superhero the way I do for llamas racing for freedom.

First the octopus slipping through a pipe into the ocean, then the angry chimp on the electric pole, now more llamas https://t.co/HbjQJLshDR

It had been a week of animals escaping from the clutches of mankind.

Are llamas professional escape artists, and didn't this happen almost exactly a year ago?! #FreeTheLlamas https://t.co/YfqfaRkxhY

The world is trying to keep llamas down, but they ain't about that life https://t.co/2d5CxMAG8m

I am 1000% more into criminal llamas than Jared Leto's Joker

People were really rooting for them.

BUT IT WAS ALL A LIE.

"We are not actively searching for any llamas," Chesterfield police told BuzzFeed News.

Police said they received a call at 9:30 a.m. local time about a "possible sighting" of two llamas on the loose. When police responded, "we did not find anything," a spokeswoman said. "The call was closed."