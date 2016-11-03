Law Professor Put On Leave After She Wore Blackface For Halloween
The University of Oregon professor was reportedly depicting a 2015 autobiography, Black Man in a White Coat: A Doctor’s Reflections on Race and Medicine.
A law professor at the University of Oregon has been put on administrative leave after she wore blackface at a private, off-campus Halloween party that was attended by other faculty members and students, the school said on Tuesday.
Another UO professor told The Register-Guard that the professor wearing blackface meant for her costume to depict a 2015 autobiography — Black Man in a White Coat: A Doctor’s Reflections on Race and Medicine. In the book, Damon Tweedy, a black doctor, documented his experiences of racism in America's medical system.
In an open letter to the professor, 23 of her colleagues and faculty members demanded her resignation, saying "there is no excuse" for wearing blackface, which they said was "overtly racist."
A Change.org petition demanding the professor's resignation had garnered more than 600 supporters on Thursday.
Other UO alumni also took to Twitter to demand her resignation.
The school's Black Student Union organized a meeting to discuss the issue "due to the seriousness of the matter."
