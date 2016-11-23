University Of Kansas Suspends Four Cheerleaders For "KKK Go Trump" Snapchat Photo
The photo featuring three male cheerleaders wearing university sweaters with "K" on them had the caption "Kkk go trump."
The University of Kansas on Tuesday suspended four cheerleaders from performing, pending an investigation into a Snapchat photo showing three male cheerleaders posing with "K" sweaters and the caption, "Kkk go trump."
Kansas Athletics said that three male and one female member of the cheer squad involved in the Snapchat incident were suspended from performing until the investigation was complete.
In a tweet on her Twitter account that is now private, Gagin denied posting the photo, saying she was "appalled that a snapchat was put out on my account," and apologizing "that it happened."
The mother of one of the male cheerleaders told WDAF that there was "no racial motivation" behind the photo and the boys were simply posing with sweaters "they have had for a long time."
-
Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Tasneem Nashrulla at tasneem.nashrulla@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.