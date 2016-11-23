BuzzFeed News

University Of Kansas Suspends Four Cheerleaders For "KKK Go Trump" Snapchat Photo

University Of Kansas Suspends Four Cheerleaders For "KKK Go Trump" Snapchat Photo

The photo featuring three male cheerleaders wearing university sweaters with "K" on them had the caption "Kkk go trump."

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Tasneem Nashrulla

Posted on November 23, 2016, at 4:16 p.m. ET

The University of Kansas on Tuesday suspended four cheerleaders from performing, pending an investigation into a Snapchat photo showing three male cheerleaders posing with "K" sweaters and the caption, "Kkk go trump."

The Snapchat account where the photo was posted belonged to a female cheerleader, Lili Gagin, who was suspended along with the three male members of the cheerleading squad featured in the photo. The university has not identified the men who were wearing KU holiday sweaters with the letter "K" on them.
The Snapchat account where the photo was posted belonged to a female cheerleader, Lili Gagin, who was suspended along with the three male members of the cheerleading squad featured in the photo.

The university has not identified the men who were wearing KU holiday sweaters with the letter "K" on them.

Kansas Athletics said that three male and one female member of the cheer squad involved in the Snapchat incident were suspended from performing until the investigation was complete.

In a now-deleted tweet, the athletics department called Gagin's Snapchat photo "unacceptable." "This behavior won't be tolerated. Will be dealt w/appropriately," the tweet read.
In a now-deleted tweet, the athletics department called Gagin's Snapchat photo "unacceptable."

"This behavior won't be tolerated. Will be dealt w/appropriately," the tweet read.

In a tweet on her Twitter account that is now private, Gagin denied posting the photo, saying she was "appalled that a snapchat was put out on my account," and apologizing "that it happened."

Gagin told university officials that someone else had taken her phone at a party on Saturday night and posted the Snapchat photo, Jim Marchiony, KU associate athletic director for public affairs, told KUsports.com She "adamantly denies posting it" and said she'd left her phone unlocked, Marchiony said.
Gagin told university officials that someone else had taken her phone at a party on Saturday night and posted the Snapchat photo, Jim Marchiony, KU associate athletic director for public affairs, told KUsports.com

She “adamantly denies posting it” and said she’d left her phone unlocked, Marchiony said.

The mother of one of the male cheerleaders told WDAF that there was "no racial motivation" behind the photo and the boys were simply posing with sweaters "they have had for a long time."

KU's Office of Student Affairs is investigating whether the four cheerleaders violated the student code, KUsports.com reported.
KU's Office of Student Affairs is investigating whether the four cheerleaders violated the student code, KUsports.com reported.

