America Got Its First Woman President Butt Only Because Biden Got A Colonoscopy

The period between 10:10 a.m. and 11:35 a.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, will go down in the annals of history as the time the US had its first woman president.

During that time, President Joe Biden had to temporarily transfer power to Vice President Kamala Harris because he was sedated for a routine colonoscopy at Walter Reed Medical Center.

Which meant that for 85 minutes, Harris was the president of the United States of America.