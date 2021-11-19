 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

America Got Its First Woman President Butt Only Because Biden Got A Colonoscopy

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

America Got Its First Woman President Butt Only Because Biden Got A Colonoscopy

It also meant the 85-minute historic milestone became the butt of jokes on social media.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Picture of Tasneem Nashrulla Tasneem Nashrulla BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 19, 2021, at 2:02 p.m. ET

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

The period between 10:10 a.m. and 11:35 a.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, will go down in the annals of history as the time the US had its first woman president.

During that time, President Joe Biden had to temporarily transfer power to Vice President Kamala Harris because he was sedated for a routine colonoscopy at Walter Reed Medical Center.

Which meant that for 85 minutes, Harris was the president of the United States of America.

Sam Lisker @slisker

Statement from @PressSec on Biden's routine physical this AM...

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @slisker

It also meant the 85-minute historic milestone became the butt of internet jokes. Like, yes, it took a camera going up a man's ass for this country to make a woman president.

Laura Bassett @LEBassett

We got the first woman president because a dude had a colonoscopy https://t.co/DlGUqTzvHm

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @LEBassett

It's every little girl's dream, really.

Lauren Peterson @lcollinsp

Just how I’ve imagined it since I was a little girl. https://t.co/YU63KGOpoX

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @lcollinsp

Well, colorectal me amazed.

well well well @Boringstein

this feels like a veep bit https://t.co/bh0x0YXkR8

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @Boringstein

Our once broken democracy was hole again.

Rawrbyn @sadbaberobyn

Having the first female president (and she’s a woman of color!!!) in power if even if temporarily…even under butthole circumstances….still kind of cool https://t.co/FkFbMakFSS

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @sadbaberobyn

It brought out some A+ headlines.

Matt Ranalletta @mattranalletta

In the waning days of of democracy I’m glad we still have Gawker

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @mattranalletta

You can't spell POTUS without POT.

RM @XRufio

I would have gone with "Anal exploration leads to first female POTUS" as the headline, but that's just me. https://t.co/T3l4wfhTIf

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @XRufio

A coincidence?

losing my nephew’s gift receipt @Funk_Barn

Pretty messed up to do this on international men's day https://t.co/Cv0z8yKrGV

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @Funk_Barn

WE DID IT, JOE!

Denise Warner @DeniseMarie13

We did it, Joe! https://t.co/YsqKnf0csl

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @DeniseMarie13

Butt all jokes aside, colorectal health is important. Here are some CDC guidelines on screening.

Jasmin⁷ 🍀 @Jazsy_Phae

I hate that I know his business. But I’m glad this was acknowledged. We need more of this to eliminate the public stigma surrounding speaking about colorectal health https://t.co/0ZOTgN5ryN

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @Jazsy_Phae


A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.