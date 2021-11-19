America Got Its First Woman President Butt Only Because Biden Got A Colonoscopy
The period between 10:10 a.m. and 11:35 a.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, will go down in the annals of history as the time the US had its first woman president.
During that time, President Joe Biden had to temporarily transfer power to Vice President Kamala Harris because he was sedated for a routine colonoscopy at Walter Reed Medical Center.
Which meant that for 85 minutes, Harris was the president of the United States of America.
It also meant the 85-minute historic milestone became the butt of internet jokes. Like, yes, it took a camera going up a man's ass for this country to make a woman president.
It's every little girl's dream, really.
Well, colorectal me amazed.
Our once broken democracy was hole again.
It brought out some A+ headlines.
You can't spell POTUS without POT.
A coincidence?
WE DID IT, JOE!
Butt all jokes aside, colorectal health is important. Here are some CDC guidelines on screening.
Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Tasneem Nashrulla at tasneem.nashrulla@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.