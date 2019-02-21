This Is How Chicago Detectives Cracked The Jussie Smollett Case

Police used a combination of surveillance footage, trips in a cab and ride-share, and interviews with two men to charge the Empire actor with a felony.

Empire star Jussie Smollett was arrested and charged with allegedly providing false information to police while reporting an aggravated battery.

Authorities said the 36-year-old actor paid two men $3,500 to stage an attack against him — then gained national attention by portraying himself as a victim of a hate crime that didn't happen.

As the high-profile investigation ground on, police moved from approaching it as a potential hate crime to an alleged hoax.

During a press conference on Thursday, Edward Wodnicki, commander of the Area Central Detective Division of the Chicago police, provided a detailed timeline of how a team of detectives concluded that Smollett orchestrated the attack against himself. On Jan. 29 at 2 a.m., Smollett reported to police that he was the victim of a hate crime. Detectives later interviewed him at the Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he reported that two people yelled racial and homophobic slurs at him, beat him, put a noose around his neck, threw bleach on him, and then fled.

Smollett did not suffer any major injuries, apart from a few bruises and scratches on his face that police later said were "likely self-inflicted." On Jan. 29, Chicago police started a "full-scale investigation" into the possible hate crime, saying they were taking the allegations of the racially charged assault and battery "very seriously." On Jan. 30, police noticed two people on a surveillance camera near the alleged attack and started looking for them.

The video did not capture the actual incident, and police on Thursday said Smollett was aware of the camera and that he likely wanted the staged attack to be captured on it, but that the camera was pointing in another direction. Smollett was seen on surveillance camera walking from his residence on East North Water Street to a Subway on McClurg Court. He then walked back to East North Water Street, where the alleged attack took place outside his residence.

At the time, police began searching the area for more video cameras and witnesses in a bid to identify the two people they wanted to question in the alleged attack. Detectives interviewed more than 100 people while canvassing the area, reviewing footage from approximately 35 Chicago police pod cameras and 20 private security cameras. This helped them track the movements of the two people.

Chicago Police Department Map showing the two brothers' movements before, during, and after the incident.

Police determined that the two men fled on foot after the alleged attack on East North Water Street and were seen walking along the Chicago River. They were then off camera while they walked down North Columbus Drive across the river. Then they got into a cab near the Hyatt Regency Chicago. The cab driver talked to detectives, and using video from the cab and surveillance cameras in the city, police determined that the two men abruptly asked the cab driver to stop, got out, and walked. After this, police tried to reconstruct where the men were before the alleged attack. They backtracked the men's movements and determined they took a ride-share car before the attack to East Illinois Street, west of Lake Shore Drive. After that ride-share car dropped them off, the two men were seen on surveillance camera walking back and forth in the area south of the river. They stopped north of where the alleged attack took place near Smollett’s residence on East North Water Street. Shortly after that, the alleged attack occurred.



That lead — that the men took a ride-share — helped investigators identify them as Ola and Abel Osundairo.

Police then determined that the two men had gone to O'Hare airport and taken a flight to Nigeria after the alleged attack. They purchased round-trip tickets and were set to return to Chicago on Feb. 13. While they waited for them, police executed over 50 search warrants and subpoenas, including for phone and social media records. Using phone records, authorities later determined that Smollett had spoken to the brothers at least an hour before the incident, an hour after the incident, and also while the two brothers were in Nigeria. On Feb 13, police, FBI, and airport police took the two men into custody at O'Hare. They asked for an attorney and were brought to the Area Central Detective Headquarters to be processed. After speaking to her two clients, their attorney, Gloria Schmidt, told detectives that she "something smelled fishy," Wodnicki said. Schmidt told police that she did not think her clients were the offenders but the victims in the case. She told police that they needed to talk to the two brothers and allowed detectives to interview them on video. "It was at that time that this investigation started to spin in a completely new direction," Wodnicki said Thursday. Police said they used the information provided by the two men to substantiate the timeline and the details of the incident. On Feb. 15 — after the two men had been in custody for approximately 47 hours —police released them without any charges. The two men were no longer being treated as suspects or persons of interest but as "witnesses," police said. Police later obtained a check for $3,500 that Smollett had given the brothers for allegedly staging the attack. He was also going to pay them $500 after they returned from Nigeria, police said.

On Feb. 18, police scheduled an appointment with a Cook County grand jury to lock in the two witnesses' statements. At the time, Smollett's attorneys told police that they wanted to provide evidence to postpone the grand jury, Wodnicki said. Wodnicki, who met with Smollett's attorneys at the time, said Thursday that they "gave us no new information." The two witnesses then testified to the grand jury. Wodnicki said he was told they did an "excellent job." On Wednesday, Feb. 20, police officially classified Smollett as a suspect for filing a false police report while detectives were presenting evidence before the grand jury. Chicago detectives met with Smollett's attorneys and arranged for him to turn himself in once the Cook County State's Attorney's Office approved of the felony charge against Smollett. On Thursday, Feb. 21, Smollett turned himself in at 5 a.m. local time and is scheduled to appear before a bond court judge at 1:30 p.m.