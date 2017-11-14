Jeff Sessions Says He Believes The Women Who Have Accused Roy Moore Of Sexual Misconduct

"I have no reason to doubt these young women," the attorney general said during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday said he believed the women who have come forward with accusations of sexual misconduct against Alabama US Senate candidate Roy Moore.



During a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday morning, Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas held up photos of the women who have accused Moore — who is running for Sessions' old Senate seat — and asked the him if he believed the women.

"I have no reason to doubt these young women," Sessions said.



