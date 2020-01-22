Jeff Bezos Got A Shady WhatsApp Link From The Saudi Crown Prince And Was Hacked, UN Experts Said

The personal WhatsApp account of Saudi Arabia’s crown prince was allegedly used to hack the cellphone of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in response to critical reporting on the kingdom by the Washington Post, two United Nations human rights experts said.

The experts said that a 2019 forensic analysis of Bezos' phone — conducted by a cybersecurity expert at FTI Consulting — assessed with “medium to high confidence” that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman deployed digital spyware to surveil Bezos’ iPhone in response to reporting by the Washington Post, which he owns, and the 2018 murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a veteran Saudi Arabian journalist for the paper.

"The information we have received suggests the possible involvement of the Crown Prince in surveillance of Mr. Bezos, in an effort to influence, if not silence, the Washington Post's reporting on Saudi Arabia,” Agnes Callamard and David Kaye, the two UN special rapporteurs, said in a statement Wednesday.

The experts called for an investigation by the US and other authorities into the allegations that Bezos' iPhone was “infiltrated” in May 2018 via an MP4 video file “sent from a WhatsApp account utilized personally by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.”



“The circumstances and timing of the hacking and surveillance of Bezos also strengthen support for further investigation by US and other relevant authorities of the allegations that the Crown Prince ordered, incited, or, at a minimum, was aware of planning for but failed to stop the mission that fatally targeted Mr. Khashoggi in Istanbul,” the statement added.



The Saudi embassy in Washington denied the allegations in a tweet, saying media reports suggesting the kingdom hacked Bezos’ phone were "absurd."

