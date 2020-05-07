Indianapolis Police Fatally Shot A Black Man Who Reportedly Livestreamed The Encounter On Facebook

An Indianapolis man involved in a high-speed car chase and foot chase was shot and killed by a police officer in an encounter that was reportedly livestreamed by the victim and watched by thousands of people.



The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said that its deputy chief Kendale Adams, who was driving home in an unmarked police vehicle, observed a grey Toyota Corolla "driving recklessly" at close to 90 miles per hour on I-65 at around 6 pm on Wednesday.



"The vehicle had almost struck other vehicles while it exited the interstate," a police press release said.

Adams and the department's police chief Randal Taylor both began pursuing the car in separate unmarked vehicles. The driver continued "driving at a high rate of speed and disobeying all traffic signals," police said.

As per standard procedure, Taylor and Adams stopped the pursuit after marked police vehicles began chasing the vehicle.

At 6:10 p.m. the pursuit was terminated by a supervisor and officers backed away from the vehicle, police said.

About six minutes later, another officer observed the Corolla pull into the back of a building and saw the driver jump out of the vehicle while "disregarding the officer's verbal commands to stop," police said.

The officer began a short foot chase during which he deployed his taser against the driver, police said.

According to the police's account of the shooting, there was a "confrontation" between the driver and the officer during which gunshots were exchanged.

"Initial information indicates the officer deployed his taser. At which point there was an exchange of gunfire between the driver and the officer," police said in a press release.



Chris Bailey, an assistant chief of police, later told reporters that the driver began firing at the officer and the officer returned fire, killing the man at around 6:16 pm.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer was uninjured, police said.

A gun was found near the man that did not belong to police, according to Bailey.

Police said that the driver and the officer were the only ones at the scene of the shooting.

Authorities did not identify the victim or the officer but said that they were both black men.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave as is standard procedure, Bailey said.