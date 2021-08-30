At Least One Person Is Dead As Ida Has Left A Million People Without Power In Louisiana

A firefighter assesses damages to downtown buildings resulting from the effects of Hurricane Ida, on Monday, Aug. 30, in New Orleans.

At least one person died as Hurricane Ida slammed Louisiana on Sunday with 150 mph winds, damaging homes and businesses, uprooting trees and power lines, causing 911 outages, and leaving a million people, including all of New Orleans, without power.

Ida weakened to a tropical storm early Monday, and is moving to Mississippi as officials warned of life-threatening flash flooding and dangerous storm surges over parts of southeastern Louisiana, southern Mississippi, and southern Alabama. Tornado threats also continued across the central Gulf states, the National Weather Service said.

One person died on Sunday after being possibly injured from a fallen tree at a residence in Ascension Parish, the sheriff's office said.

"I fully expect that the death count will go up considerably throughout the day," Gov. John Bel Edwards told MSNBC on Monday, as search and rescue efforts were underway.

Edwards said the state's levee system performed very well. There were no levee breaches or overtopping within the Greater New Orleans region, the Flood Protection Authority said Monday. That is a stark contrast to Hurricane Katrina 16 years ago, when the levee system failed and flooded large swaths of the city.



However, the storm surge, rain, and winds had "devastating impacts" across southeast Louisiana, Edwards said, adding that water systems were down and "virtually no one has electricity in this part of our state right now."

Many 911 call centers throughout Louisiana were down, and people in New Orleans with emergencies were asked to go to their nearest fire station or flag down an officer.

More than 1,600 personnel have begun conducting search and rescue across the state, Edwards said. The National Guard has deployed over 5,200 personnel to help with rescue and relief efforts in Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, and Alabama.

The Louisiana State Police warned stranded residents on Monday that "it may be difficult to get help to you for quite some time."

"The full extent of damage is yet to be seen," the agency said in a Facebook post, adding that search and rescue missions will begin once first responders are able to navigate through areas blocked by downed trees and power lines, along with debris and standing water.