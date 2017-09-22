Howard University Students Protested During Former FBI Director James Comey's Speech
Students chanted "James Comey, you're not our homie" as the former FBI director delivered the keynote speech at the historically black university.
Protesters interrupted and heckled former FBI Director James Comey as he delivered a convocation speech Friday at Howard University.
A group of demonstrators at the back of the auditorium stood up and chanted "no justice, no peace" and "black lives matter" as Comey delivered the keynote address to the historically black university.
Responding to the protesters, Comey said, "A conversation is where you speak and I listen, and then I speak and you listen, and we go back and forth and back and forth."
"And at the end of the conversation, we're both smarter," Comey said as protesters continued to chant. "I am here at Howard to try to get smarter, to try to be useful, to try to have healthy conversations."
Some students asked the protesters to let Comey speak.
Others chanted, "Get out James Comey, you ain't my homie."
Students shared videos of the protests that continued during the university's convocation ceremony.
A large group of protesters also gathered outside the auditorium where Comey was delivering his speech.
