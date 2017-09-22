BuzzFeed News

Howard University Students Protested During Former FBI Director James Comey's Speech

Students chanted "James Comey, you're not our homie" as the former FBI director delivered the keynote speech at the historically black university.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Tasneem Nashrulla

Posted on September 22, 2017, at 11:56 a.m. ET

Protesters interrupted and heckled former FBI Director James Comey as he delivered a convocation speech Friday at Howard University.

WATCH: Protesters sing "We Shall Not Be Moved" as former FBI Director James Comey takes stage at Howard University https://t.co/k8TBMzujwd
NBC News @NBCNews

WATCH: Protesters sing "We Shall Not Be Moved" as former FBI Director James Comey takes stage at Howard University https://t.co/k8TBMzujwd

A group of demonstrators at the back of the auditorium stood up and chanted "no justice, no peace" and "black lives matter" as Comey delivered the keynote address to the historically black university.

Protesters chant “Black lives they matter here!” while former FBI Director James Comey speaks at Howard University
BuzzFeed News @BuzzFeedNews

Protesters chant “Black lives they matter here!” while former FBI Director James Comey speaks at Howard University

@HowardU students protesting before @projectexile7 Convocation speech, chanting "No Justice, No Peace ...No F*cking… https://t.co/lY8SpWMfT2
Dr. F Kendrick @fredEkaye

@HowardU students protesting before @projectexile7 Convocation speech, chanting "No Justice, No Peace ...No F*cking… https://t.co/lY8SpWMfT2

Responding to the protesters, Comey said, "A conversation is where you speak and I listen, and then I speak and you listen, and we go back and forth and back and forth."

James Comey responds to the crowd protests #HUConvocation17
Stann @TypicalStann

James Comey responds to the crowd protests #HUConvocation17

"And at the end of the conversation, we're both smarter," Comey said as protesters continued to chant. "I am here at Howard to try to get smarter, to try to be useful, to try to have healthy conversations."

Some students asked the protesters to let Comey speak.

Several student counter protesters yelling "Let him speak" in defense of Comey #HUConvocation17 #FOJ17
Arthur Cribbs @cribbs_arthur

Several student counter protesters yelling "Let him speak" in defense of Comey #HUConvocation17 #FOJ17

Others chanted, "Get out James Comey, you ain't my homie."

Students are chanting "Get out James Comey, you aint my Homey" #HUCONVACATION17 #FOJ17
quaaa💖 @quabaaaby

Students are chanting "Get out James Comey, you aint my Homey" #HUCONVACATION17 #FOJ17

"Get Out James Comey, Get Out Our Home". An angered group of Howard Students stand in protest of Comey's presence.… https://t.co/Ghv0zvgaHu
Greer Jackson @Shades_of_Greer

"Get Out James Comey, Get Out Our Home". An angered group of Howard Students stand in protest of Comey's presence.… https://t.co/Ghv0zvgaHu

Students shared videos of the protests that continued during the university's convocation ceremony.

THIS IS NOT THE HOWARD UNIVERSITY WAY!!! #HUconvocation17 #FOJ17
Britt🌺 @keepupwitbritt

THIS IS NOT THE HOWARD UNIVERSITY WAY!!! #HUconvocation17 #FOJ17

James Comey, The Convocation Address #FOJ17 #HUConvocation17 https://t.co/PGEm1VmCW2
Britt🌺 @keepupwitbritt

James Comey, The Convocation Address #FOJ17 #HUConvocation17 https://t.co/PGEm1VmCW2

A large group of protesters also gathered outside the auditorium where Comey was delivering his speech.

More protesters outside Cramton Auditorium. #HUConvocation17. #HU #Comey
iandmahon @eee_in

More protesters outside Cramton Auditorium. #HUConvocation17. #HU #Comey

You can watch the rest of the proceedings live here.

