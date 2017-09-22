Howard University Students Protested During Former FBI Director James Comey's Speech

Students chanted "James Comey, you're not our homie" as the former FBI director delivered the keynote speech at the historically black university.

A group of demonstrators at the back of the auditorium stood up and chanted "no justice, no peace" and "black lives matter" as Comey delivered the keynote address to the historically black university.

Responding to the protesters, Comey said, "A conversation is where you speak and I listen, and then I speak and you listen, and we go back and forth and back and forth."

"And at the end of the conversation, we're both smarter," Comey said as protesters continued to chant. "I am here at Howard to try to get smarter, to try to be useful, to try to have healthy conversations."