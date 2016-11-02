Here’s What We Know About Des Moines Police Shooting Suspect Scott Michael Greene

Des Moines Police Department

Police believe Greene was responsible for the ambush-style attacks on two police officers, 39-year-old Tony Beminio with the Des Moines Police Department, and 24-year-old Justin Martin with the Urbandale Police Department.

Greene was located and taken into custody around 9:30 am local time, police confirmed to BuzzFeed News. He was located in Dallas County was transported to a hospital in Des Moines. Police did not reveal details about his condition.

The two officers were shot dead while sitting in their cars in two separate shootings that took place 20 minutes apart in different locations three miles away from each other. Greene was believed to have fired multiple rounds at both officers, police said.

At a press conference Wednesday, police said that after the shooting, Greene flagged down an Iowa Department of Natural Resources employee, identified himself and told the employee to call 911. No weapons were recovered from him, but police said he "may have access to more than one weapon."

Greene was known to local law enforcement.

"Most police officers in the area are familiar with Greene," Urbandale Police Chief Ross McCarty said at the press conference. "They've taken trips to his home or delivered service to him, but nothing to this extent."

Greene and his mother appeared in court on Tuesday in relation to a "disagreement" between them, McCarty said. Greene's mother, Patricia Greene, was arrested two weeks ago after he accused her of assaulting him, the Associated Press reported. According to a criminal complaint, Patricia Greene, 66, yelled at her son to remove his daughter's service dog from her house on Oct. 17.

She tried to tear Scott Greene's dog tags — belonging to his deceased father — from around his neck. When he grabbed her hand, she hit and scratched him, the AP reported. Scott Greene showed a video of the alleged assault to officers. Patricia Greene was released on a cash bond and ordered to have no contact with her son.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Patricia Greene, wrote, "I can't believe the love and kindness you are all showing me...Things are looking up but, please don't stop your prayers."