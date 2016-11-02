BuzzFeed News

Here’s What We Know About Des Moines Police Shooting Suspect Scott Michael Greene

Police identified Scott Michael Greene as the suspect in the fatal shootings of two police officers in Des Moines, Iowa. A YouTube video from October appeared to show Greene arguing with police officers.

By Tasneem Nashrulla and Mary Ann Georgantopoulos and Talal Ansari

Last updated on November 2, 2016, at 10:47 a.m. ET

Posted on November 2, 2016, at 9:03 a.m. ET

Police identified Scott Michael Greene, a 46-year-old Urbandale resident, as the suspect in the fatal shootings of two police officers in Des Moines, Iowa, early Wednesday morning.

Police believe Greene was responsible for the ambush-style attacks on two police officers, 39-year-old Tony Beminio with the Des Moines Police Department, and 24-year-old Justin Martin with the Urbandale Police Department.

Greene was located and taken into custody around 9:30 am local time, police confirmed to BuzzFeed News. He was located in Dallas County was transported to a hospital in Des Moines. Police did not reveal details about his condition.

The two officers were shot dead while sitting in their cars in two separate shootings that took place 20 minutes apart in different locations three miles away from each other. Greene was believed to have fired multiple rounds at both officers, police said.

At a press conference Wednesday, police said that after the shooting, Greene flagged down an Iowa Department of Natural Resources employee, identified himself and told the employee to call 911. No weapons were recovered from him, but police said he "may have access to more than one weapon."

Greene was known to local law enforcement.

"Most police officers in the area are familiar with Greene," Urbandale Police Chief Ross McCarty said at the press conference. "They've taken trips to his home or delivered service to him, but nothing to this extent."

Greene and his mother appeared in court on Tuesday in relation to a "disagreement" between them, McCarty said. Greene's mother, Patricia Greene, was arrested two weeks ago after he accused her of assaulting him, the Associated Press reported. According to a criminal complaint, Patricia Greene, 66, yelled at her son to remove his daughter's service dog from her house on Oct. 17.

She tried to tear Scott Greene's dog tags — belonging to his deceased father — from around his neck. When he grabbed her hand, she hit and scratched him, the AP reported. Scott Greene showed a video of the alleged assault to officers. Patricia Greene was released on a cash bond and ordered to have no contact with her son.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Patricia Greene, wrote, "I can't believe the love and kindness you are all showing me...Things are looking up but, please don't stop your prayers."

A video uploaded to YouTube from an account that appeared to belong to Scott Greene showed him arguing with police officers after he claimed that he had been assaulted at an Urbandale High School sporting event on October 14.

In the video, titled "Police Abuse, Civil Rights Violation at Urbandale High School," Greene appeared to record the two officers asking him to leave the school property. "Have I committed a crime?" Greene is heard asking the officers. The officer responds, "You're on private property, you're on school property, we're asking you to leave." They also tell him that he was "causing disturbance in the stands" and could be arrested for trespassing.

"I think I've been assaulted by you," Greene is heard telling the officers. "You grabbed me and shoved me around." He is later heard telling a third female officer that he wants to report theft of his flag that another officer had taken from him. He is also heard saying that he wants to press charges against someone who hit him from behind while he was in the stands.

At a press conference Wednesday, Des Moines police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek said he could not confirm if the man in YouTube videos was Greene. "We don't have the time to look at it right now. We don't know if it's a relevant piece," Parizek said.

However, Urbandale Police Chief McCarty said that Greene was issued a trespass warning by police during a football game at Urbandale High School a couple of weeks ago.

He said that a woman complained to police that Greene waved the Confederate flag "in front of some black people" during the national anthem. According to McCarty, Green told the officers that he was "invoking his First Amendment rights and we were trampling on them."

McCarty said that Greene left the school grounds but used the public sidewalks to continue his demonstration. Greene had been "pretty compliant" with officers in the past, McCarty said.

He had also been issued trespass warnings at Urbandale High School, where his daughter was a student. Greene had made "indirect threats" to Urbandale schools, McCarty said.

In a comment below the video, Greene said, "I was offended by the blacks sitting through our anthem. Thousands more whites fought and died for their freedom. However this is not about the Armed forces, they are cop haters."

In another video, Greene is seen holding what appears to be the American flag and the Confederate flag in the stands of bleachers.

Court records show Greene filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2007, owing almost $200,000.

Greene owed money primarily to banks, credit card companies and owed money for various health-related bills.In the filings, which require one to disclose any property that has value, Greene does not list any firearms under the section requiring the debtor to do so. The filings also indicate that Greene has two sons and a daughter, and lists his marital status as single.The documents also show that Greene worked for a company listed as Marine Tech, in 2005 and 2006. In 2007, at the time of the bankruptcy filing, he listed his workplace at Pigott Inc., an Iowa-based furniture manufacturer.

Court records also show Greene's criminal record.

Documents indicate Greene was charged with a simple misdemeanor count of interference with official acts on April 10, 2014.

According to the Des Moines Register, Greene resisted when police officers tried to pat him down for weapons at an Urbandale residence. According to the newspaper, police officers wanted to search him after noticing a pouch on his belt that looked like a holster.

Greene was “noncompliant, hostile, combative and made furtive movements toward his pockets” before the arrest, Officer Chris Greenfield wrote in the complaint, according to the Register.

Court records indicate Greene pled guilty two weeks later and was fined.

Two days after this incident, court records show Greene was charged with first-degree harassment.

The Des Moines Register reports that the charge stemmed for an incident two days after the interference charge, when Greene threatened to kill a man in the parking lot of the same apartment complex.

According to the Register, Greene was accused of approaching a man, shining a flashlight in his eyes, and told the man “I will kill you” while using a racial slur.

Two months later, on June 30, Greene appeared to negotiate a voluntary plea deal for second-degree harassment and was sentenced to one year in jail. The judge suspended his jail sentence to time served and was then placed on 1 year probation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

