Here's Putin In Full Hockey Gear Reacting To Comey's Firing

Russia's president said Comey's firing will have no effect on US-Russia relationships. Then he skated off to score some goals.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Tasneem Nashrulla

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 10, 2017, at 12:37 p.m. ET

Russian president Vladimir Putin on Wednesday reacted to Trump's abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey while decked out in hockey gear.

CBS News' Elizabeth Palmer caught Putin as he was heading out to play at the Night Hockey League match in Sochi on Wednesday.

When asked if Comey's firing would affect US-Russia relationships, Putin responded, "It won't affect it."

He then told Palmer, "Your questions look funny to me... we have nothing to do with this. President Trump is acting in accordance to his competence, in accordance to his laws and constitution."

Putin's comments came shortly after Trump met with Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov at the White House.

"What do we have to do with this?" Putin said. "I’m planning to play hockey with fans. And you’re invited.”

He then skated off to apparently score seven goals in the hockey game, CBS reported.

