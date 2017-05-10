Here's Putin In Full Hockey Gear Reacting To Comey's Firing

CBS News' Elizabeth Palmer caught Putin as he was heading out to play at the Night Hockey League match in Sochi on Wednesday.

When asked if Comey's firing would affect US-Russia relationships, Putin responded, "It won't affect it."

He then told Palmer, "Your questions look funny to me... we have nothing to do with this. President Trump is acting in accordance to his competence, in accordance to his laws and constitution."

Putin's comments came shortly after Trump met with Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov at the White House.