Heidi Cruz Just Compared Her Husband's Campaign To Slavery

Noooooooooooooooooope.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Posted on May 10, 2016, at 4:20 p.m. ET

During a National Prayer Team conference call Tuesday, Heidi Cruz compared her husband Ted Cruz's "long battle" to win the Republican nomination for president to ending slavery.

Darron Cummings / AP

Texas Tribune reporter Patrick Svitek uploaded audio of the call in which Heidi Cruz can be heard saying, “It took 25 years to defeat slavery. That is a lot longer than four years.”

Her full comments:

"I don't want you to feel like any of this was in vain. I believe in the power of prayer. This doesn't always happen on the timing of man, and God does not work in four-year segments. So we love you. It has changed our lives to know you and to call you our friends. And hang in there. Be full of faith and so full of joy that this team was chosen to fight a long battle. Think that slavery — it took 25 years to defeat slavery. That is a lot longer than four years. We are full of energy. We're going to have a great vacation. We're going to keep moving forward."

People were...not happy...with the comparison of Cruz's failed presidential bid to slavery.

@PatrickSvitek @heidiscruz
Milo, Esq. @BNick

@PatrickSvitek @heidiscruz

@PatrickSvitek @heidiscruz
VETERAN @VETERANUSA1

@PatrickSvitek @heidiscruz

@carboaddict @PatrickSvitek @heidiscruz maybe its just kinda shitty though to compare her husband's defeat to fuckin slavery
whiskey zen @tecmobowl34

@carboaddict @PatrickSvitek @heidiscruz maybe its just kinda shitty though to compare her husband's defeat to fuckin slavery

They reminded Heidi that slavery took a lot longer than 25 years to end.

@PatrickSvitek @heidiscruz No Heidi, it took 246 years, a civil war and over 600K lives lost in that war to end slavery
Monica Roberts @TransGriot

@PatrickSvitek @heidiscruz No Heidi, it took 246 years, a civil war and over 600K lives lost in that war to end slavery

.@PatrickSvitek @heidiscruz 25 years? Even the history books in Texas wouldn't run with that fool ass revision of slavery.
Barnes Hamilton @VerbalWordsmyth

.@PatrickSvitek @heidiscruz 25 years? Even the history books in Texas wouldn't run with that fool ass revision of slavery.

And that one should not compare ANYTHING to slavery.

.@PatrickSvitek looks like @heidiscruz hasn't yet seen @AliceOllstein's chart
Emily Atkin @emorwee

.@PatrickSvitek looks like @heidiscruz hasn't yet seen @AliceOllstein's chart

@PatrickSvitek @heidiscruz Things that are like slavery: Slavery. Yes, that's it. No more. No one is impressed or inspired by the comparison
GoBrooklyn @GoBrooklyn

@PatrickSvitek @heidiscruz Things that are like slavery: Slavery. Yes, that's it. No more. No one is impressed or inspired by the comparison

A spokesperson for Cruz did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

