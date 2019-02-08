A Groom Allegedly Sexually Assaulted A Teen Waitress At His Wedding Reception

In his wedding photos posted to Facebook, Matthew Aimers is seen kissing his bride and smiling fondly at her during their wedding celebration in Pennsylvania on Nov. 24.

But Aimers, 31, is now accused of groping a teenage waitress, and exposing himself to her in a bathroom stall, during his wedding reception at the Northampton Valley Country Club.

He is also accused of being involved in a drunken brawl, punching someone, and fighting with police officers during the wedding.

Aimers was arraigned Wednesday on charges of indecent assault, indecent exposure, imprisonment of a minor, corruption of minors, and harassment. He was also charged with simple assault, public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

During his wedding reception, Aimers approached a teenage server and asked her to "go outside and make out" with him, according to a criminal complaint.

The groom allegedly told the young waitress, "We can do whatever you want." She declined his offer and said she was working. The teen later told police that she was shaken up by the encounter.

Aimers later followed the waitress to the women's bathroom and pulled her into one of the empty stalls, standing between her and the door, the complaint states.

She alleged that Aimers began making unwelcome advances by kissing her and touching her genitals over her clothes. When he allegedly attempted to unbutton her pants, she pushed his hands away.

The waitress alleged that Aimers then pulled his penis out of his pants and began "wiggling" it against her genitals over her clothes. He tried to get her to touch his penis, but she pulled her hand away, the complaint states.

The teen said the groom told her, "Can you kiss me like you mean it?" and then propositioned her by telling her, "I'll give you a hundred dollars."

The teen eventually managed to push him away and leave the bathroom, the complaint states.

Later at night, Northampton Township police officers arrived at the wedding reception in response to a reported fight. An employee of the country club told authorities that Aimers had punched him after he objected to the groom bringing alcohol outside the club.

A police officer encountered Aimers at the club's entrance where he was "actively pushing and punching people," according to a second criminal complaint.

Aimers then boarded a shuttle bus and refused to comply with the officer's commands to get off the bus. He then told an officer that he wanted to fight him and called him a "pussy and a bitch," the complaint states.

Once Aimers exited the bus, he aggressively confronted officers and was arrested after a short struggle.

Aimers was released Wednesday after posting 10% of his $350,000 bail, the Inquirer reported.

His attorney, Louis Busico, told newspaper on Thursday that his client "absolutely denies all charges."

"He maintains his innocence, and he looks forward to clearing his name when this is all concluded," Busico said.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Busico for comment.