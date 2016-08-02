Donald Trump Kicked A Crying Baby Out Of His Rally
"I love babies. ... Actually I was only kidding you can get the baby out of here."
After Donald Trump expressed his love for babies, he asked a woman with a crying infant to leave his rally in Ashburn, Virginia on Tuesday.
"Actually, I was only kidding, you can get the baby out of here," Trump said. "That's alright. Don't worry. I thinks she really believed me that I love having a baby crying while I'm speaking. That's ok. People don't understand. That's ok."
Democratic vice presidential nominee, Tim Kaine, mocked Trump while discussing pre-K programs during his Florida rally, saying, "I saw Donald Trump kicked a crying baby out of an event earlier today. As I'm thinking about pre-K, sometimes you wonder who the baby is."
😭😭😭
-
Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Tasneem Nashrulla at tasneem.nashrulla@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.