BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Donald Trump Kicked A Crying Baby Out Of His Rally

politics

Donald Trump Kicked A Crying Baby Out Of His Rally

"I love babies. ... Actually I was only kidding you can get the baby out of here."

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Headshot of Tasneem Nashrulla

Tasneem Nashrulla

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 2, 2016, at 1:12 p.m. ET

After Donald Trump expressed his love for babies, he asked a woman with a crying infant to leave his rally in Ashburn, Virginia on Tuesday.

As baby cries during rally, Trump first says "I love babies," then "Kidding, you can get the baby out of here." https://t.co/FhVeiFAelU
ABC News Politics @ABCPolitics

As baby cries during rally, Trump first says "I love babies," then "Kidding, you can get the baby out of here." https://t.co/FhVeiFAelU

Reply Retweet Favorite

When the baby began to cry, Trump told the crowd, "Don't worry about that baby, I love babies. I love babies. I hear that baby crying. I like it. I like it! What a baby! What a beautiful baby. Don't worry, don't worry. The mom's running around, like don't worry about it, you know. It's young and beautiful and healthy and that's what we want."

He then continued his speech, criticizing China for devaluing its currency but not before the baby disrupted him.

"Actually, I was only kidding, you can get the baby out of here," Trump said. "That's alright. Don't worry. I thinks she really believed me that I love having a baby crying while I'm speaking. That's ok. People don't understand. That's ok."

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ABC News

Democratic vice presidential nominee, Tim Kaine, mocked Trump while discussing pre-K programs during his Florida rally, saying, "I saw Donald Trump kicked a crying baby out of an event earlier today. As I'm thinking about pre-K, sometimes you wonder who the baby is."

Tim Kaine on Donald Trump's baby incident at a rally earlier: "Sometimes you wonder who the baby is."
POLITICO @politico

Tim Kaine on Donald Trump's baby incident at a rally earlier: "Sometimes you wonder who the baby is."

Reply Retweet Favorite

😭😭😭

Evan Vucci / AP
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT