Donald Trump Kicked A Crying Baby Out Of His Rally

When the baby began to cry, Trump told the crowd, "Don't worry about that baby, I love babies. I love babies. I hear that baby crying. I like it. I like it! What a baby! What a beautiful baby. Don't worry, don't worry. The mom's running around, like don't worry about it, you know. It's young and beautiful and healthy and that's what we want."

He then continued his speech, criticizing China for devaluing its currency but not before the baby disrupted him.