German Minister: Armed Suspect In Movie Theater Is Dead

A reportedly armed suspect who entered a movie theater in Viernheim, Germany, has been killed, a German interior minister said.

A masked man, holding what appeared to be a rifle, entered the theater in the town of Viernheim near Frankfurt on Thursday afternoon, the Associated Press reported.

The man held several hostages, none of whom were reported to be injured. He was shot dead during an encounter with the police, an official told the AP. The incident lasted for around three hours.