People Are Wondering Why Donald Trump Gave A Speech In Front Of Garbage
Cue Oscar the Grouch
Donald Trump gave a speech on U.S. "economic independence" in Monessen, Pennsyvania on Tuesday.
And everyone had the same question...
"Is Trump literally standing in front of garbage?"
Yes. It would appear he is.
Just the presumptive Republican presidential nominee. In front of a giant wall of garbage.
There were a heap — a pile, even — of jokes.
The jibes kept piling up.
Of course, everyone immediately thought of a certain Sesame Street character.
Oscar the Grouch for VP?
There are 132 days to the election.
