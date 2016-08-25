France's Highest Court Suspends Burkini Ban In One Town, Other Challenges May Follow



France's highest administrative court, the Conseil d'État, reversed the burkini ban imposed in the town of Villeneuve-Loubet near Nice on Friday.

At a hearing Thursday, the court heard a challenge — brought by the Human Rights League of France (LdH) — to the town's decision to ban the full-body swimsuits with hoods that are popular with Muslim women. The attire has been at the center of a fierce religious and political debate in the country.



The court invalidated the decree banning the burkinis for the city of Villeneuve-Loubet. In its ruling, also issued in English, the court said, "The mayor’s order had seriously infringed, in a manner that was clearly illegal, fundamental liberties such as the freedom to come and go, religious freedom and individual freedom."



On Aug. 5, Villeneuve-Loubet's mayor issued an order aimed at banning swimmers wearing clothes "obviously showing a religious affiliation" from public beaches. The city was one of the first of nearly 30 towns to ban the burkini, Agence France-Presse reported. The court's decision could set a legal precedent for other towns that have enforced similar decrees under similar legal reasoning, Le Monde reported.

Citing the "climate of absolute tension" in the region since the terror attack in Nice, a lawyer for the town of Villeneuve-Loubet had argued Thursday that the mayors who issued the bans were trying to prevent the situation from worsening. He said "the founding principle" behind the ban was public order and not secularism.



"Women may feel assaulted, but the decrees are justified by the particular situation of the city," he said.



In its ruling, the court said that there was "no evidence that safeguarding peace and good order on the beaches had been jeopardized because some swimmers were wearing certain types of clothes."



"Considering that such risks didn’t exist, the concern and worries resulting from recent terrorist attacks, in particular the attack that took place in Nice on July 14th, are not sufficient to justify legally the mayor’s order which is at stake," the court said.



