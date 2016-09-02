BuzzFeed News

This Student Was Photobombed By A Giant Fucking Seagull That Stole Her Ice Cream

This Student Was Photobombed By A Giant Fucking Seagull That Stole Her Ice Cream

What a cone-man.

By Tasneem Nashrulla and Julia Reinstein

Posted on September 2, 2016, at 11:46 a.m. ET

Tara Dalyntara, a 23-year-old student from Thailand, had just finished her exams and was enjoying a beautiful day at an English seaside on Aug. 27.

Dalyntara, who is studying in England, was spending the weekend at Brighton beach in East Sussex, she told BuzzFeed News.

The sand was in her toes, the sea at her feet, and a perfectly swirly ice cream cone in her hand...

AND THEN A GIANT FUCKING SEAGULL SWOOPED DOWN AND STOLE THE ICE CREAM!!!!!

"Only 3 seconds then its gone," Dalyntara wrote on Instagram. "I hope the bird took that ice-cream's cone too and used it to build its nest. f* bird."

Dalyntara told BuzzFeed News that she bought the ice cream after dinner with friends. She said she always takes a photo of food before eating it, but this time, "the big seagull came from nowhere and ate my ice cream."

"I was shocked and stunned and a bit angry because I really love to eat ice cream," Dalyntara said. "I almost eat it every day."

She said the seagull appeared to "fly away with happiness."

F* bird indeed.

