This Student Was Photobombed By A Giant Fucking Seagull That Stole Her Ice Cream

Dalyntara told BuzzFeed News that she bought the ice cream after dinner with friends. She said she always takes a photo of food before eating it, but this time, "the big seagull came from nowhere and ate my ice cream."

"I was shocked and stunned and a bit angry because I really love to eat ice cream," Dalyntara said. "I almost eat it every day."

She said the seagull appeared to "fly away with happiness."