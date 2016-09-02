This Student Was Photobombed By A Giant Fucking Seagull That Stole Her Ice Cream
What a cone-man.
Tara Dalyntara, a 23-year-old student from Thailand, had just finished her exams and was enjoying a beautiful day at an English seaside on Aug. 27.
The sand was in her toes, the sea at her feet, and a perfectly swirly ice cream cone in her hand...
AND THEN A GIANT FUCKING SEAGULL SWOOPED DOWN AND STOLE THE ICE CREAM!!!!!
"Only 3 seconds then its gone," Dalyntara wrote on Instagram. "I hope the bird took that ice-cream's cone too and used it to build its nest. f* bird."
F* bird indeed.
