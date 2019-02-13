"My KKK Friends Will Burn Your Family": A Florida Woman Went On A Racist Rant Against A Black Officer

A Florida woman was recorded going on a racist and violent rant against a black officer after he arrested her for drunk driving.

Julie Edwards, 53, told Volusia County Sheriff's Office deputy Brandon King that her "KKK friends would burn his family" and that "niggers should've never been let out of slavery," according to a police report provided to BuzzFeed News.

She is facing charges of making threats against a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer without violence, driving under the influence, and prior refusal to submit to testing.

Responding to a report of a disturbance at a house in DeLand, Florida, King arrived to find Edwards trying to leave the property in her black Lexus, the report said.



He immediately smelled alcohol on Edwards' breath and noticed that she was slurring. She was walking away from him unsteadily, the report said.

Edwards allegedly refused to take a breathalyzer test or perform field sobriety exercises. She walked away from King after being handcuffed and resisted his attempts to get her in the police cruiser.

Once she was inside the cruiser, Edwards began her racist tirade against King while he was completing the paperwork for her arrest.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office released edited footage from King's camera on Tuesday, saying, "Before you go on a racist rant, just remember we have body cameras."