"My KKK Friends Will Burn Your Family": A Florida Woman Went On A Racist Rant Against A Black Officer
The woman was recorded telling the black deputy that the KKK would burn crosses in his yard and that "n*****s should've never been let out of slavery."
A Florida woman was recorded going on a racist and violent rant against a black officer after he arrested her for drunk driving.
Julie Edwards, 53, told Volusia County Sheriff's Office deputy Brandon King that her "KKK friends would burn his family" and that "niggers should've never been let out of slavery," according to a police report provided to BuzzFeed News.
She is facing charges of making threats against a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer without violence, driving under the influence, and prior refusal to submit to testing.
Responding to a report of a disturbance at a house in DeLand, Florida, King arrived to find Edwards trying to leave the property in her black Lexus, the report said.
He immediately smelled alcohol on Edwards' breath and noticed that she was slurring. She was walking away from him unsteadily, the report said.
Edwards allegedly refused to take a breathalyzer test or perform field sobriety exercises. She walked away from King after being handcuffed and resisted his attempts to get her in the police cruiser.
Once she was inside the cruiser, Edwards began her racist tirade against King while he was completing the paperwork for her arrest.
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office released edited footage from King's camera on Tuesday, saying, "Before you go on a racist rant, just remember we have body cameras."
In the video, Edwards can be heard telling King that "my KKK people will [find you]."
"They know people like you," she tells the deputy. "Hey, ain't a damn thing wrong with burning a cross in your yard, is there?"
She adds, "You fucked with the wrong white people."
Edwards is also heard telling King that his "eyes will be poked out" and that the "KKK got your ass, boy."
At one point, she says, "niggers should've never been let out of slavery."
"My KKK friends will burn your family," Edwards tells King. "You should never be here in the first place. You ever been whipped on a whipping post?"
King took Edwards' racist and violent threats to be serious as he did not know her capabilities, according to the police report.
"Deputy King is of African-American descent and knows the history behind the KKK and the pain and torture they have caused and still cause to African-Americans today," the report said.
Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood praised King's "calm response to all the racist garbage this KKK enthusiast could throw at him."
Edwards was not in custody after she bonded out of the Volusia County jail, according to online inmate records.
She was previously arrested twice in 2011 on multiple charges, including a DUI, resisting arrest with violence, battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated battery (with a deadly weapon), and domestic battery, according to jail records.
-
Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Tasneem Nashrulla at tasneem.nashrulla@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.