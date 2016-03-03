Five Women Sue New York State To End The Tampon Tax

"There is no way these products would be taxed if men had to use them."

Five women filed a lawsuit against New York Thursday, to end the tampon tax imposed by the state. The suit "also seeks refunds for millions of women targeted by the illegal sales tax," according to a press release from lawyers representing the women.

The class action suit against the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance said that the tampon and sanitary pad sales tax violates the Equal Protection Clauses of the United States and New York Constitutions.

"It’s time for New York to stop taxing women for being women,” Ilann M. Maazel, the women's lawyer, said in a statement.



While the state does not tax medical items, the department had a "double standard" when defining these items for men and women, the lawsuit said.

According to the complaint, while medical products such as Rogaine, foot powder, dandruff shampoo, chapstick, facial wash, and adult diapers — used by both men and women — are not taxed, tampons and sanitary pads — used exclusively by women — are.



"It is a vestige of another era, and now it is time to end it," the lawsuit said.



"Justice Scalia once wrote for the Supreme Court that 'A tax on wearing yarmulkes is a tax on Jews,'" the lawsuit said. "A tax on tampons and sanitary pads is a tax on women."