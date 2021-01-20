U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20,

The Capitol Police officer who was hailed as a hero for his actions defending the US Capitol from a violent mob on Jan. 6, escorted incoming vice president Kamala Harris at the inauguration on Wednesday.



In a now-viral video from the Capitol riot, Eugene Goodman was seen leading a frenzied mob of Trump supporters away from the Senate chamber while he was the lone officer being chased by them.

His actions helped protect outgoing Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress who were in the Senate certifying Joe Biden's victory.