The Heroic Officer Who Defended The Capitol From A Violent Mob Escorted Kamala Harris At The Inauguration

Eugene Goodman was named acting deputy Senate sergeant at arms after his heroic actions while being chased by violent mob at the US Capitol on Jan. 6.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Picture of Tasneem Nashrulla Tasneem Nashrulla BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 20, 2021, at 11:16 a.m. ET

Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20,

The Capitol Police officer who was hailed as a hero for his actions defending the US Capitol from a violent mob on Jan. 6, escorted incoming vice president Kamala Harris at the inauguration on Wednesday.

In a now-viral video from the Capitol riot, Eugene Goodman was seen leading a frenzied mob of Trump supporters away from the Senate chamber while he was the lone officer being chased by them.

His actions helped protect outgoing Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress who were in the Senate certifying Joe Biden's victory.

Goodman was named the acting deputy Senate sergeant at arms, and he escorted Harris from the motorcade and up the stairs of the US Capitol on Wednesday.

And there's Eugene Goodman, a military veteran and hero of the Jan. 6 riots, escorting the president-elect and vice president-elect and their partners from the motorcade to the steps of the U.S. Capitol. Goodman is in the tan coat. #Inauguration
Goodman was also introduced at the inauguration ceremony before Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff.

