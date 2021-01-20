The Heroic Officer Who Defended The Capitol From A Violent Mob Escorted Kamala Harris At The Inauguration
Eugene Goodman was named acting deputy Senate sergeant at arms after his heroic actions while being chased by violent mob at the US Capitol on Jan. 6.
The Capitol Police officer who was hailed as a hero for his actions defending the US Capitol from a violent mob on Jan. 6, escorted incoming vice president Kamala Harris at the inauguration on Wednesday.
In a now-viral video from the Capitol riot, Eugene Goodman was seen leading a frenzied mob of Trump supporters away from the Senate chamber while he was the lone officer being chased by them.
His actions helped protect outgoing Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress who were in the Senate certifying Joe Biden's victory.
Goodman was named the acting deputy Senate sergeant at arms, and he escorted Harris from the motorcade and up the stairs of the US Capitol on Wednesday.
Goodman was also introduced at the inauguration ceremony before Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff.
-
Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Tasneem Nashrulla at tasneem.nashrulla@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.