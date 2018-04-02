The Drunk-Driving "Affluenza" Teen Was Just Released From Jail

Ethan Couch was released after spending two years in jail for violating his probation for a drunk-driving crash that killed four people in 2013.

Ethan Couch — who became infamous for using "affluenza" as a defense in a drunk-driving crash that killed four people in 2013 — was released from a Texas jail Monday after serving two years for violating his parole.

Couch's case garnered national outrage in 2013 after he initially avoided jail time for the fatal drunk-driving crash after his defense team argued that the then–16-year-old suffered from "affluenza" — or the affliction of being too spoiled by affluent parents, which left him without a sense of responsibility.

Couch slammed his pickup truck into a 24-year-old stranded motorist, Breanna Mitchell, as well as three others who had stopped to help her. They included Hollie Boyles, 52, her daughter Shelby, 21, and 41-year-old youth pastor Brian Jennings. Couch's family agreed to pay an undisclosed amount of money to the families of Mitchell and Boyles.

Couch's family also agreed to pay more than $2 million to the family of 16-year-old Sergio E. Molina, who was paralyzed after being thrown out of Couch's truck during the crash.