Donald Trump Says He Feels Like A 35-Year-Old

news

Trump shared the results of his physical exam on The Dr. Oz Show, which aired Thursday.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Last updated on September 15, 2016, at 2:04 p.m. ET

Posted on September 15, 2016, at 9:37 a.m. ET

On The Dr. Oz Show Thursday, Donald Trump said that when he looks in the mirror, he sees a 35-year-old.

The Republican presidential nominee shared his medical records with the celebrity doctor in an episode that aired Thursday.
Jae C. Hong / AP

Trump also said that campaigning was a form of exercise because the rooms are "like saunas."

The Dr. Oz Show

Oz then took Trump through a health review of his nervous systems, cardiovascular and respiratory health, and family medical history.

Trump said he had no problems, adding that he hasn't had a cold "in a long time."

"I have to be very boring for you," he joked.

Trump also said that he had not any major skin problems and has tried to stay out of the sun. And he has been taking a statin for a couple of years to lower his cholesterol, he added.

Trump then shared a letter from his personal physician, Harold Bornstein, detailing his medical history and the results of his physical examination.

The last time he was in the hospital was when he was 11 years old, Trump said.

"I spent one night in a hospital. I'm very fortunate in that respect," he said.

Here's the letter from Bornstein.

Download PDF

In the letter, Bornstein states that Trump is in "excellent physical health" and that he was hospitalized for an appendectomy.

Addressing the fact that he would be the oldest president to enter the Oval Office at 70, Trump told Oz, "I feel as good today as I did when I was 30."

Asked if he had the stamina to be president at age 70, Trump replied, "Yeah, just about the same age as Ronald Reagan, and Hillary is a year behind me. I would say just based on my life, I mean I’ve had — I’ve actually — I don’t know if this makes sense, I feel as good today as I did when I was 30."

Trump would, however, like to drop 15 to 20 pounds.

Oz said that at 236 pounds, with his 6-foot-3 frame, Trump's body mass index was high at close to 30, which falls into the overweight category.

Trump said he had "always been this way."

"Yeah, I think I could lose a little weight," he said. "I’ve always been a little bit this way. You know — I’ve sort of always been, I was probably a good swimmer. But I’ve always been this way. I think that if I had one thing, I’d like to lose weight. It’s tough because of the way I live. But the one thing I would like to do is be able to drop 15 to 20 pounds. It would be good.”

Appearing on Today, Oz said Trump was "healthy enough to be president."

"The records I got without question indicate that he's healthy enough to be president," Oz said Thursday.

Oz said he was "surprised" when Trump shared the results of his physical examination conducted last week by Bornstein, who admitted in August that he took five minutes to write a letter declaring Trump to be the healthiest candidate while the nominee's limo waited outside his office.

nbcnews.com

Dr. Harold Bornstein

Oz said Trump showed him the results of a "battery of tests, some of which occurred last week."

"He has good health for a man of his age," Oz added.

Responding to criticism that Trump shared his medical records with a "TV doctor," Oz said, "I'm a real doctor. I still practice medicine. It's a logical thing to release the records on a show that talks to people every day about health."

Also in the Oz segment, Trump said women shouldn't need a prescription for birth control, but added that he was "pro-life."

He also agreed not to discuss Hillary Clinton, who recently dealt with a bout of pneumonia, saying, "We want her to get well."

Trump also discussed his physical exam on Thursday, telling Fox and Friends, "I wouldn't be talking to you right now if they were bad."

"I did every test last week," Trump said. "The samples all came back and I guess, wouldn't be talking to you right now if they were bad. If they were bad, I would say, 'Let's skip this,' right?" he said.

Trump said his cholesterol was "quite good."

"Everything is really good," he said.

