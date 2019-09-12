The 23-Year-Old “MeToo” DIY Rape Kit Founder Says She’ll Fight Law Enforcement’s Demands She Stop Advertising

New York's attorney general sent the founders of two do-it-yourself rape kit products cease-and-desist letters on Wednesday, with the companies responding they will fight back against accusations that they are profiting from misleading sexual assault survivors.

Letitia James, who became New York's to law enforcement official this year, directed the makers of MeToo Kits and Preservekit to stop advertising and selling their sexual assault evidence kits for at-home use after widespread concerns from law enforcement, sexual assault advocacy groups, and medical professionals.



She joins Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, who in late August also ordered MeToo Kits to cease and desist.

“I am deeply concerned about companies selling kits that deter individuals from seeking professional care and purport to collect evidence without knowing whether the evidence will be admissible in court,” James said in a statement. “We must ensure that all survivors of sexual assault are not misled and that justice is served.”

Since Brooklyn-based company MeToo Kit launched its website claiming to have designed “the first at-home kit for commercial use,” attorney generals in Virginia and North Carolina, along with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, have also issued warnings against using self-administered evidence collection kits after sexual assaults.



But those warnings and cease-and-desist demands have not deterred the 23-year-old founder of MeToo Kit Company, Madison Campbell, from moving ahead with developing the DIY rape kit.



“I believe in this so much that I am willing to fight,” Campbell told BuzzFeed News Thursday. “I will never stop fighting and if that requires legislation to change, then I will stand up in court and I will make sure survivors have the right to take control of their own body.”



The attorney generals slammed MeToo Kit for advertising several dangerous and misleading claims on its website, including the kit’s ability help sexual assault survivors collect forensic evidence that may be admissible in a court of law and that the kit would act as a “hopeful deterrent to assault.”

Campbell responded to the criticism, saying she has “no idea” if the kit will live up to the claims advertised on her company’s website because the kit has not yet been made and is in “very early stages of development.”

“To be fair, we haven’t even made the kit, so we can’t make any claims,” Campbell said. “Every claim that we make is something that we think might be able to happen. But we have no idea, because it has not happened, but we’re very clear when we say, ‘it could be.’”



She said that the website, launched less than two months ago, was “not meant for consumers” and was targeted at potential investors. She hopes to launch the product early next year.

“We had no idea it would explode like this,” she said.