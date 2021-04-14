Despite Admitting He Has No Evidence, Derek Chauvin’s Witness Blamed Carbon Monoxide Poisoning In George Floyd’s Death

Carbon monoxide from the tailpipe of a police car was one of the factors that contributed to George Floyd's death, a retired medical examiner testified on Wednesday in the defense of former officer Derek Chauvin, contradicting the official autopsy report and several medical experts.

David Fowler, the former chief medical examiner of Maryland, also testified that Floyd died of a sudden cardiac arrhythmia due to his heart disease while being restrained by Chauvin and two other police officers, adding that the ingestion of drugs and a tumor were contributing factors.

His testimony contradicted the Hennepin County medical examiner, Andrew Baker, who conducted Floyd's autopsy and testified last week that the actions by the Minneapolis police officers — including Chauvin pressing his knee into Floyd's neck for more than 9 minutes — were the main cause of death. Drugs and heart disease also played a role, he added.

There were no findings of carbon monoxide poisoning either in Baker's autopsy report or in his testimony as a witness for the state.

On cross-examination, Fowler conceded that the air Floyd was breathing at the time was never tested and that he had not seen any data or test results that showed the 46-year-old had any carbon monoxide–related injuries.

Fowler also said he was not provided evidence that the squad car was running, but he believed it was based on his observation of water dripping out of the tailpipe in the videos.

Even though Fowler said that Floyd did not "exclusively die" from carbon monoxide poisoning, he spent a significant amount of time testifying about the potential effects of the gas on his ability to breathe, adding that people with heart disease, like Floyd, are "adversely affected" by carbon monoxide.