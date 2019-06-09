A Sheriff's Deputy Allegedly Filmed A Mother Sexually Abusing Her 1-Year-Old Son As Part Of His "Fantasy"

A sheriff's deputy in Louisiana was arrested Friday for allegedly filming a mother sexually abusing her 1-year-old son as part of his "fantasy."

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office fired deputy Shaderick Jones following his arrest on charges of principal to first-degree rape and possession of child pornography, WAFB reported.



The 26-year-old mother, Iyehesa Todd, was arrested and charged with first-degree rape and incest.

A woman on Friday notified authorities about a 2-minute video on Facebook showing another woman sexually abusing an infant, St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau said in a press conference Saturday.

Police arrested Todd after identifying her as the woman in the video, he said.

Todd then told investigators that Jones, 42, coerced her into performing oral sex on her infant son as he recorded it, in exchange for helping her with an open arrest warrant for a traffic ticket.

"That was his fantasy," Ambeau said.