Delta Is Sorry For Its Napkins That Encouraged Passengers To Flirt

Delta and Cocoa-Cola are apologizing after a marketing campaign that encouraged passengers to flirt with each other during flights prompted strong reactions from people on the internet.

Passengers on some Delta flights received a napkin that asked them to write down their phone numbers and pass it along to their "plane crush" because "you're on a plane full of interesting people and hey... you never know."

The napkins have since sparked a furious debate between people who are offended by the napkins and people who are offended by those who were offended by the napkins.

In a statement, Delta said, "We rotate Coke products regularly as part of our brand partnership, but missed the mark with this one. We are sorry for that and began removing the napkins from our aircraft in January."

Coca-Cola also apologized to "anyone we may have offended" and said they were replacing the napkins with other designs.

Some people said they found the napkins "unintentionally creepy" and that no one "appreciated unsolicited phone numbers" from passengers who were "gawking" at them on a plane.