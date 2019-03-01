A Day Care Worker Was Charged With Child Abuse After A Video Showed Her Throwing A 3-Year-Old Girl Across The Room

Two day care workers in Missouri were charged with child abuse on Thursday after surveillance videos showed them injuring young children in their care.



Wilma Brown, 27, was charged after a video showed her throwing a 3-year-old girl into furniture at the Brighter Day Care and Preschool in Pine Lawn on Feb. 1.

An attorney for the victim's family provided a copy of the video to BuzzFeed News.



The little girl — who is not being identified — suffered from a serious head injury, the North County Police Cooperative said in a Facebook post.

The girl had to be hospitalized after her injury got infected, according to the family's attorney, Jennifer Hansen.

The child also had facial swelling and needed stitches for a deep gash on her forehead, Hansen told BuzzFeed News on Friday. The incident has "emotionally taken a toll on her," she added.

Ariana Silver, another employee at the day care, was also charged with child abuse in relation to a separate incident on Feb. 4 in which a 4-year-old child under her care was injured, police said. That incident was also captured on video but the footage has not been released. Police did not provide additional details about the incident.