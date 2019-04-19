The California Parents Who Tortured And Starved Their 12 Children Were Sentenced To 25 Years To Life In Prison
"My parents took my whole life for me," one of their children said during the emotional sentencing hearing for David Turpin and Louise Turpin.
A California couple who shackled, tortured, and starved 12 of their children in squalid conditions for years, were sentenced to 25 years to life in prison on Friday.
David Turpin, 57, and Louise Anne Turpin, 50 — who have 13 children in total — pleaded guilty in February to 14 felony counts that included torture and child endangerment, roughly a year after their 17-year-old daughter escaped their filthy Riverside home and contacted authorities.
Before issuing his sentence, Judge Bernard Schwartz addressed the Turpins in court, calling the treatment of their children was "selfish, cruel, and inhumane."
"Their lives have been permanently altered in their ability to learn, grow, and thrive," Schwartz said. "To the extent that they do thrive... it will be not because of you both, but despite you both."
During the emotional hearing, some of the children spoke on their own behalf for the first time.
"My parents took my whole life from me," one of the daughters told the court while fighting back tears. "But now, I'm taking my life back."
One of the sons read a statement one behalf of another sibling, who wanted the court to know that, "although it may have not been the best way of raising us," she still loved and forgave her parents.
For his part, the son said he could not describe in words "what we went through growing up."
"I still have nightmares of what happened, including my siblings being chained up," he said. "But that is the past, and this is now. I love my parents, and have forgiven them for a lot of the things they did to us."
In his statement, David Turpin said his "homeschooling and discipline" for his children "had good intentions" and that he never intended to harm them.
Louise Turpin told the court through tears that she looks forward to the day when she can hug the siblings "and tell them I’m sorry."
"I want to say I'm sorry for everything I've done to hurt my children," she said. "I love my children so much and I'm blessed to be the mother of each one of them."
Prosecutors said the children — who ranged in age from 2 to 29 when they were found — were almost always either shackled to their beds or kept in separate rooms, and were allowed to shower only once a year.
They were punished with beatings and strangulations and were so severely malnourished that police officers initially thought all of them were minors.
Several of the siblings also had cognitive impairment and nerve damage from being chained and beaten, authorities said.
