The California Parents Who Tortured And Starved Their 12 Children Were Sentenced To 25 Years To Life In Prison

A California couple who shackled, tortured, and starved 12 of their children in squalid conditions for years, were sentenced to 25 years to life in prison on Friday.

David Turpin, 57, and Louise Anne Turpin, 50 — who have 13 children in total — pleaded guilty in February to 14 felony counts that included torture and child endangerment, roughly a year after their 17-year-old daughter escaped their filthy Riverside home and contacted authorities.

Before issuing his sentence, Judge Bernard Schwartz addressed the Turpins in court, calling the treatment of their children was "selfish, cruel, and inhumane."

"Their lives have been permanently altered in their ability to learn, grow, and thrive," Schwartz said. "To the extent that they do thrive... it will be not because of you both, but despite you both."

During the emotional hearing, some of the children spoke on their own behalf for the first time.

"My parents took my whole life from me," one of the daughters told the court while fighting back tears. "But now, I'm taking my life back."

One of the sons read a statement one behalf of another sibling, who wanted the court to know that, "although it may have not been the best way of raising us," she still loved and forgave her parents.

For his part, the son said he could not describe in words "what we went through growing up."

"I still have nightmares of what happened, including my siblings being chained up," he said. "But that is the past, and this is now. I love my parents, and have forgiven them for a lot of the things they did to us."