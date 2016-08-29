Woman Charged For Pranking NYC Commuters By Throwing Crickets On Subway

Zaida Pugh, a self-described actress, told the New York Post Saturday that she staged the elaborate prank on the D train "to show what homeless people go through and how people treat them."

On Tuesday, a New York police spokesperson said Pugh, 21, was arrested and charged with multiple counts, including reckless endangerment, obstructing government administration, false reporting of an incident, and disorderly conduct (creating a hazardous condition).

The police officer said Pugh caused "panic, alarm, and recklessness" on the train by "throwing the crickets around."

Another police spokesperson earlier confirmed that Pugh was taken to a hospital for psychiatric evaluation after the incident, but did not have information on the results.