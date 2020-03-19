Coronavirus Layoffs Are Causing Huge Numbers Of People To Apply For Unemployment

The number of Americans filing for unemployment jumped by 70,000 last week, the highest level since September 2017, because of the increase in coronavirus-related layoffs, according to the Department of Labor.

Thousands of people who have been recently laid off, lost their jobs, or had their work hours reduced were then subjected to further frustration after several states websites’ crashed because of high traffic. Many on social media were left confused and fearful over their eligibility for unemployment benefits, including those who were furloughed or on zero-hour contracts.

In Pennsylvania, an estimated 70,000 people applied for unemployment benefits in a single day, six times the total for the entire previous week, the Associated Press reported. In Ohio, during the first two days of the week, more than 48,000 people filed for benefits, compared to 1,825 people during the same period last week. New unemployment claims tripled in Tennessee, and Michigan received more than five times the normal amount of unemployment claims.



Minnesota said it was receiving over 2,000 unemployment insurance applications per hour, compared to the usual 40 or 50. The state said it typically receives 500 claims a day but had received more than 31,000 applications over the past two days.