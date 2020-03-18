People Are Sharing Heartwarming Photos Of How They're Making The Best Of Social Distancing

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today .

Health authorities across the world have urged people to practice social distancing — minimizing contact and maintaining at least six feet between people — to slow the spread of the coronavirus.



In these fearful and uncertain times, people are sharing the small ways in which they're trying to inject a sense of joy and normalcy in their lives while maintaining social distancing.