People Are Sharing Heartwarming Photos Of How They're Making The Best Of Social Distancing
We're in this together, but six feet apart.
Health authorities across the world have urged people to practice social distancing — minimizing contact and maintaining at least six feet between people — to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
In these fearful and uncertain times, people are sharing the small ways in which they're trying to inject a sense of joy and normalcy in their lives while maintaining social distancing.
Neighbors catching up while being responsible.
Social distancing by neighborhood dads.
And moms!
Responsible neighborhood happy hours.
Friendly neighborhood walks.
A grid for not-near beer drinking
Social distancing neighborhood dance parties.
Social distancing town troubadours.
Backyard kickball games.
Responsible worship.
