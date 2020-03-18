 Skip To Content
People Are Sharing Heartwarming Photos Of How They're Making The Best Of Social Distancing

We're in this together, but six feet apart.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Posted on March 18, 2020, at 3:15 p.m. ET

Health authorities across the world have urged people to practice social distancing — minimizing contact and maintaining at least six feet between people — to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

In these fearful and uncertain times, people are sharing the small ways in which they're trying to inject a sense of joy and normalcy in their lives while maintaining social distancing.

Neighbors catching up while being responsible.

Mom sent a picture of how their street is socializing
caveheraa @caveheraa

Mom sent a picture of how their street is socializing

Social distancing by neighborhood dads.

@barstoolsports @BarstoolBigCat @PardonMyTake my dad texted the neighborhood dads for social distancing beers tonight. Electric performance
Gary McCabe @gary_mccabe_

@barstoolsports @BarstoolBigCat @PardonMyTake my dad texted the neighborhood dads for social distancing beers tonight. Electric performance

And moms!

@gary_mccabe_ @barstoolsports @BarstoolBigCat @PardonMyTake same but make it moms
kirby @kirbysAirRide

@gary_mccabe_ @barstoolsports @BarstoolBigCat @PardonMyTake same but make it moms

Responsible neighborhood happy hours.

Social distancing happy hour with my neighbors. Finding fun where we can.
Kristin H Rosengren @RosenKris

Social distancing happy hour with my neighbors. Finding fun where we can.

Our neighborhood started a social distancing happy hour each night. Here's to Night 2!
Laura Buchtel @Laura_Buchtel

Our neighborhood started a social distancing happy hour each night. Here’s to Night 2!

Neighborhood social distancing happy hour.
TK @tkeekley

Neighborhood social distancing happy hour.

@NickPBrown We are doing social distancing happy hour. Fresh air is good. Fresh air with wine/whine helps too.
klg @Phxwarpedview

@NickPBrown We are doing social distancing happy hour. Fresh air is good. Fresh air with wine/whine helps too.

Friendly neighborhood walks.

#SocialDistancing, Emerson East style: a walking happy hour!🚶‍♀️🍺 🍹(definitely not 🍻). I ❤️ my neighbors! #MadisonWI #COVID19
Sarah 🧬🧫 Perdue @perdue366

#SocialDistancing, Emerson East style: a walking happy hour!🚶‍♀️🍺 🍹(definitely not 🍻). I ❤️ my neighbors! #MadisonWI #COVID19

These friends in my neighborhood always walk together. Today I see they're walking six feet apart. We stan these social distancing but active queens😷🙌🏻😂
Becky @SuburbanMatron

These friends in my neighborhood always walk together. Today I see they’re walking six feet apart. We stan these social distancing but active queens😷🙌🏻😂

A grid for not-near beer drinking

This is what the new LA County rules for takeout-only service look like at Highland Park Brewery, with a masking-tape grid on the patio floor keeping customers apart
Sam Gavin @samgavinLA

This is what the new LA County rules for takeout-only service look like at Highland Park Brewery, with a masking-tape grid on the patio floor keeping customers apart

Social distancing neighborhood dance parties.

#SocialDistancing + aerobics = neighborhood dance party! #covid19 #QuarantineLife
Erin Stewart @Erin_N_Stewart

#SocialDistancing + aerobics = neighborhood dance party! #covid19 #QuarantineLife

Meanwhile on my block: Social-distancing neighborhood street dance party. 4 songs, 14 minutes of fun and community - while 6 feet apart.
Piep van Heuven @00Piep

Meanwhile on my block: Social-distancing neighborhood street dance party. 4 songs, 14 minutes of fun and community - while 6 feet apart.

Social distancing town troubadours.

I love my neighborhood — what a great moment in this time of uncertainty. (Also, the few dozen people who turned out maintained social distancing really well!)
Carter Barrett @carter_barrett

I love my neighborhood — what a great moment in this time of uncertainty. (Also, the few dozen people who turned out maintained social distancing really well!)

Entertaining the neighborhood while social distancing! #bpsne #COVID19US #withyoutoday #SocialDistancing
Brandi Kawula @lcbandroom

Entertaining the neighborhood while social distancing! #bpsne #COVID19US #withyoutoday #SocialDistancing

Backyard kickball games.

Neighborhood kids in the back--practicing social distancing--playing kickball. Oh to be a kid again. #ShooShooCoronaFlu #CoronavirusOutbreak
Jamie Pearson @PearsonJamie

Neighborhood kids in the back--practicing social distancing--playing kickball. Oh to be a kid again. #ShooShooCoronaFlu #CoronavirusOutbreak

Responsible worship.

Minyan in Williamsburg
Jacob Kornbluh @jacobkornbluh

Minyan in Williamsburg

Social distancing livestream crew this morning. Makin' church happen over vast physical distances, that's us!
Jessica Harmon @nonesuch42

Social distancing livestream crew this morning. Makin' church happen over vast physical distances, that's us!

