New Yorkers Have Been Ordered To Wear Masks In Public When Social Distancing Is Not Possible

Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order that all New Yorkers must wear masks or cover their faces in public when social distancing is not possible.

Mary Altaffer / AP People wear face masks to protect against the coronavirus as they stand in line to go grocery shopping in the Corona neighborhood of Queens, New York.

All New Yorkers have been ordered to wear masks or face coverings in public situations where they cannot maintain 6 feet of distance from others, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday. He issued an executive order that will go into effect Saturday in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus. “If you are going to be in a situation in public where you come into contact with other people in a situation that is not socially distanced, you must have a mask or a cloth covering nose and mouth,” Cuomo said during his daily press briefing.

