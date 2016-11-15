Columbia University Stops Wrestling Team From Competing Over Racist And Sexist Text Messages

Mario Tama / Getty Images

The Ivy League university began an investigation into lewd messages allegedly exchanged by several members of the men's varsity wrestling team through the messaging app GroupMe, which mocked female students' appearances, and contained homophobic and racial slurs.

On Nov. 10, Columbia's independent student-run paper, Bwog, first published alleged screenshots of the messages — spanning three years — which included using the n-word and "faggot" and referred to a woman as "fish pussy."

One message said, "I hope someone actually gets sexually assaulted," while discussing campus sexual assault.

"Columbia University has zero tolerance in its athletics programs for the group messaging and texts sent by several members of the men’s varsity wrestling team," the university said in a statement provided to BuzzFeed News.

Calling the text messages "appalling," the university said that the athletics department "has decided that Columbia wrestlers will not compete until we have a full understanding of the facts on which to base the official response to

this disturbing matter."

Columbia's announcement came just a week after Harvard University canceled its soccer season over a "scouting report" where the men's soccer team ranked the women's team recruits on their physical attributes and sexual appeal.