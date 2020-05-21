A Mississippi Church Suing A City Over Coronavirus Restrictions Burned Down In A Suspected Arson Attack

An attorney representing the church believes that the suspected arson is connected to a lawsuit they filed against the city of Holly Springs over its stay-at-home order.

A church in Mississippi was destroyed Wednesday morning in act of suspected arson, a month after the church sued the city over its stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic. The First Pentecostal Church in Holly Springs — which is in Mississippi but sits just southeast of Memphis, Tennessee — burned down in what investigators believe to be a suspected arson fire, Maj. Kelly McMillen of the Marshall County Sheriff's Office told BuzzFeed News. The church was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at the scene just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday. No suspects have been identified so far and officials are offering a "substantial" reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect responsible for the arson, McMillen said. The fire is being investigated by state and federal agents, he said. Investigators from the sheriff's office found graffiti in the church parking lot that read, "Bet you stay home now you hypokrits [sic]," McMillen said. Last month, the church filed a lawsuit against Holly Springs, seeking a temporary restraining order to prohibit the city from enforcing its stay-at-home order against the church while it held religious services.

The lawsuit alleged that Holly Springs police officers disrupted the church's bible study and an Easter service and cited the pastor for violating the city's order despite the congregants "practicing social distancing and complying with all applicable health requirements." "We believe the arson appears to be connected to the lawsuit, because we don't know any other way to understand the spray painted message that said, 'Bet you stay home now you hypokrits [sic],'" Steve Crampton, a lawyer for the church, told BuzzFeed News on Thursday.

"How else would you interpret that comment?" Crampton said. Crampton is a lawyer with the Thomas More Society, a Chicago-based conservative law firm that is currently representing a number of churches fighting against stay-at-home orders nationwide.

The lawsuit claimed that the city violated the church members' right to religious freedom, free speech, and freedom to assemble, as well as the right of due process under the First and Fourteenth amendments.

