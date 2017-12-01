Report Finds That Charlottesville Police Made "Several Critical Mistakes" In Handling The White Supremacist Rallies

Law enforcement made "several critical mistakes" in responding to the violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, earlier this year, an independent report published on Friday found.



The city — which faced criticism over the Aug. 12 rally — had asked former US Attorney Tim Heaphy to conduct an independent review of the violent events that led to the death of a woman.



Heaphy's report concluded that law enforcement "failed miserably" in protecting both free speech and public safety on Aug. 11 and 12. The report highlighted a series of fundamental mistakes law enforcement made, including a lack of coordination between city and state police, failing to intervene in violent disorders, and failing to protect public safety.



These failures resulted in the death of a woman, unauthorized deployment of tear gas by police officers, and allowed white supremacists and counterprotesters to arm themselves with weapons, the report said.



The "most tragic manifestation" of the police's failure to protect public safety was the death of Heather Heyer, the report said. An officer stationed at a crucial intersection was relieved of her post over her safety concerns, but was not replaced, leaving the area vulnerable as large crowds of alt-right demonstrators and counterprotesters gathered there.



The vulnerability allowed white supremacist James Fields to ram his vehicle into a large crowd of counterprotesters, causing Heyer's death and numerous injuries, the report said.

