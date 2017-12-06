The so-called Skirball fire, which broke out Wednesday, is one of five blazes that have erupted in Southern California. Fire officials warn Thursday could be much worse.

Please follow this new story here for the latest on the wildfires.

Los Angeles firefighters battle to contain flames to a burning home and prevent the fire's spread to adjoining properties in the Bel Air district of Los Angeles.

New SoCal fire burning along the 405 just north of #Brentwood. Fire is growing rapidly and near heavily populated… https://t.co/BYXvOgrQBs

The Skirball Fire, which destroyed six homes Wednesday, was the latest to ignite, this time in the wealthy neighborhood of Bel Air. By 3 pm, Los Angeles Fire Department officials said the fire had grown to 475 acres.

This home on Linda Flora Drive in Bel Air was burned to the ground and only the frames of its two cars remain.… https://t.co/CfSwxNDhI8

About 300 firefighters battled the fire and more than 700 homes were evacuated.

Fire engulfing a garage/deck type structure in backyard of home in Bel Air. Main home also now showing smoke.… https://t.co/VK9IznWdvp

It was one of five devastating fires burning through the region, spreading firefighting resources thin. Strong winds have fueled the destructive fires. In a press conference Wednesday, fire officials said the following day could be much worse.

"It's critically important for people that live in wild land areas to probably sleep with one eye open tonight," Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby said.

The fires have caused a tremendous strain on firefighting resources throughout Los Angeles, Osby said Wednesday, adding that he has requested assistance from other fire departments in and outside of California.

"You can probably understand that most of our resources are pretty tapped," he said. About 300 fire engines are expected to arrive Thursday.

Some of those engines will be assigned to active fires, Osby said, while others will be staging and preparing for additional fires that could ignite this week.

"This is a challenging time for all of us," said Ron Bravo, a battalion chief for Cal Fire.