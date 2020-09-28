Ex-Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale Was Intoxicated, Aggressive, And Refused To Cooperate While Threatening To Harm Himself, Police Said

Samuel Corum / Getty Images Brad Parscale, Feb. 28, 2020.

Brad Parscale, President Donald Trump's former campaign manager, was taken into police custody and hospitalized on Sunday evening after allegedly threatening to harm himself while he was intoxicated, armed, and barricaded in his home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Police responded to Parscale's home shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report of an armed man attempting to kill himself. Parscale's wife, Candice Parscale, told officials that her husband was armed, had access to multiple firearms inside the house, and was threatening to harm himself, Fort Lauderdale police said in a statement. After officers "developed a rapport" with Parscale, they "safely negotiated for him to exit" his house, police said. He was detained without injury and transported to the Broward Health Medical Center under the state’s Baker Act, which allows people to be involuntarily committed to a mental health facility for up to 72 hours. Officials recovered 10 firearms from his residence. Responding to the incident, the Trump campaign blamed Democrats and "disgruntled RINOS" for attacking Parscale. "Brad Parscale is a member of our family and we all love him," Tim Murtaugh, Trump's campaign communications director, said in a statement. "We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible. The disgusting, personal attacks from Democrats and disgruntled RINOs have gone too far, and they should be ashamed of themselves for what they’ve done to this man and his family."

A police incident report, provided to BuzzFeed News, did not include any evidence pointing to Democrats or other groups contributing to the incident. The police report alleged that Parscale had recently faced issues with depression, suicidal thoughts, and alcohol consumption. The report also included allegations of domestic violence.

Bryan Woolston / Getty Images Brad Parscale at a Trump campaign rally in Kentucky in 2019.

Parscale, 44, was demoted this summer from his role as Trump campaign manager after overseeing an underwhelming comeback rally in Tulsa in June. He had also faced criticism for spending extravagant sums of campaign money. Parscale is currently serving as a senior digital advisor in the Trump campaign. Candice Parscale, 41, told authorities that her husband had been "stressed out for the past two weeks" and had made suicidal comments throughout the week, according to the police report.

She said that Parscale had been "depressed" recently and had been drinking more alcohol. She also said that he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, authorities said. Officers who arrived at the scene noted several bruises on both of Candice's arms and scratches and bruises on her face. She told authorities that Parscale "hits her" and that she had sustained the bruises during a physical altercation with him a few days ago which she did not report. She said that Parscale did not assault her on Sunday, but that he "did forcibly smack her phone out of her hand" when she was attempting to call his father.

On Sunday, Parscale was drunk during a verbal argument with Candice, when he took his handgun, racked the slide "in the face of his wife" and loaded it in front of her, the police report said. Candice said that Parscale also made several comments about self-harm during their argument and while he was holding the handgun. She told police that she became fearful of her safety and immediately left the house on foot without her cell phone or belongings. She approached a woman a few houses down for help. The woman called 911 to tell them that Candice reported hearing a loud bang from inside her house and that she assumed it was the sound of a gunshot. She later said the sound could have been a car backfiring and that she could hear Parscale "ranting and pacing around the residence."

View this track on SoundCloud Fort Lauderdale Police Department Audio of 911 call from Candice Parscale and a woman who helped her.

An officer who spoke to Parscale over a landline several times said that his speech was "slurred" and "he seemed to be crying." Parscale repeatedly said he would not leave the house without speaking to his wife, the officer said. Another officer reported hearing Parscale refusing to leave his house "in a loud, aggressive and agitated tone."

Officers then requested for crisis negotiators and SWAT personnel. The police report said that Parscale refused to come past his front door and leave his house during the negotiations. The report said that he "appeared aggressive" and spoke "in a yelling and highly agitated tone" while refusing to meet officers away from his house. Officer Christopher Wilson, identified as Parscale's "personal friend," then arrived at the scene and called Parscale on the phone. Wilson said that Parscale complied with his request to walk to the end of his driveway and talk to him. The Fort Lauderdale Police released body camera footage showing a shirtless Parscale emerge from his house with a beer in his hand to talk to Wilson and getting tackled to the ground by .SWAT officers.